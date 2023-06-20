News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Alibaba Group names new chairman and CEO

In a surprise succession plan, Alibaba has announced a new chairman and chief executive to replace Daniel Zhang. The e-commerce major has been struggling to bounce back post-Covid.

L-R: Joseph C. Tsai, Eddie Yongming Wu
L-R: Joseph C. Tsai, Eddie Yongming Wu

The Alibaba Group has announced a new chairman and chief executive to replace Daniel Zhang. Executive vice chairman Joseph Tsai will now become chairman while ecommerce executive Eddie Yong will replace Zhang as chief executive officer, the company said in a press statement.

Zhang, Alibaba group chairman and CEO, will remain fully dedicated to revive the Alibaba Cloud Intelligence business and continue to lead it as chairman and CEO. Zhang added, “the emergence of generative AI has also opened up exciting new opportunities that Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group is well-positioned to capture.”

Meanwhile, Wu will continue to oversee Taobao and Tmall Group as its chairman whilst serving as Group CEO.

Zhang's shocking departure comes three months after Alibaba introduced the “1+6+N” model, that splits the business into six units with independent IPO plans.

Talking about the new appointments and transitions at Alibaba, Zhang said, “It has been an incredible honour and privilege to lead Alibaba Group as CEO over the past eight years and chairman over the past four years. This is the right time for me to make a transition, given the importance of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group as it progresses towards a full spin-off. I look forward to working closely with Joe and Eddie in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.”  

Tsai added: “As chief technology officer of key businesses, including Taobao and Alipay, during Alibaba’s critical phases of development, Eddie was instrumental in architecting our technology platforms and guiding our strategic direction. He led the creation of our proprietary monetization platform on Taobao and Tmall and drove the launch of the Mobile Taobao App to propel our company to the mobile-first era. I look forward to working with Eddie to spark our next phase of growth through technology and innovation.” 

According to Alibaba’s latest financial results, the cloud business is underperforming, and Tmall and Taobao were two more profitable than the group as a whole in the last fiscal year.

Daniel Zhang. Photo: Alibaba Group

Zhang has been Alibaba Group’s Chairman for almost four years and CEO for eight years. He succeeded Jonathan Lu as Alibaba Group CEO in 2015. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

HSBC calls fresh global media review

1 HSBC calls fresh global media review

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

2 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

3 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

Uber launches Journey Ads in India

4 Uber launches Journey Ads in India

Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

5 Wavemaker names Sindhuja Rai as its APAC CEO

Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

6 Shangri-La depicts fantastical new world to re-engage travellers

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

7 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

8 The demise of Vice, MTV News, Buzzfeed News and the broken model of youth media

Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

9 Two-way shootout for HSBC global media review

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

SEC Newgate appoints board as it enters ‘new stage’
Mar 30, 2022
James Halliwell

SEC Newgate appoints board as it enters ‘new stage’

Daniel Zhang to succeed Jack Ma in 2019 as Alibaba chairman
Sep 10, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Daniel Zhang to succeed Jack Ma in 2019 as Alibaba ...

IdeateLabs gets Bhaskar Das as chairman
Jul 29, 2022
Campaign India Team

IdeateLabs gets Bhaskar Das as chairman

Havas hires new Indonesia chairman
Jan 30, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Havas hires new Indonesia chairman

Just Published

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and Instagram's Reels
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Meta launches ad measurement tools for Facebook and ...

Advertisers are turning to tools that offer greater transparency and granular insights into ad views to ensure ads are seen by real users.

Grab announces its most significant layoffs to date, cutting 1,000 jobs to remain competitive
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Grab announces its most significant layoffs to ...

This is the largest round of cuts for the 'super app' since the pandemic, which saw 5% or nearly 360 employees let go in 2020.

Campaign at Cannes 2023: CMO interview with Patricia Corsi, Bayer
8 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Campaign at Cannes 2023: CMO interview with ...

Campaign Asia-Pacific speaks exclusively to Bayer's global CMO Patricia Corsi on Cannes, creativity and cultivating innovation in consumer healthcare.

Is Nike’s growth chapter in China coming to a close?
12 hours ago
Julienna Law

Is Nike’s growth chapter in China coming to a close?

Analysts are advising investors against buying Nike shares, saying it’s unlikely to meet its growth target in light of the brand’s woes in China. Photo: Nike's Xiaohongshu account.