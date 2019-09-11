Search
daniel zhang
Sep 11, 2019
Jack Ma's swan song: Alibaba outlines new values as founder leaves the stage
Celebrating its 20th anniversary and marking the departure of founder Jack Ma, Alibaba Group announced a refresh of its core values to help the company last 102 years.
Sep 10, 2018
Daniel Zhang to succeed Jack Ma in 2019 as Alibaba chairman
Alibaba to exchange its reliance on Jack Ma's personal brand with "the next level of corporate governance".
