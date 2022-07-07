alibaba group
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Chris Tung, Alibaba
In the past year, Tung used the Alibaba brand as a beacon of strength and hope despite uncertainty around many events such as the Olympics and the 11.11 shopping festival.
Alimama to debut ad trading and bidding with five video sites
HANGZHOU - In June, Alibaba Group will start allowing Taobao and Tmall merchants to bid in real-time for display advertising space within popular online video websites through the company’s Alimama online advertising exchange.
Digital happenings this week from Alibaba, Mengniu, Ogilvy, MediaCom China, AKQA and more
A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.
Lowe China scoops Alipay, K-Boxing menswear
SHANGHAI - Lowe China has won the creative duties for Alipay, the online payment system under the Alibaba Group, and local menswear brand K-Boxing, which has an annual turnover of US$1.23 billion.
Alibaba Group gets into search with the launch of Etao.com
BEIJING – Asia's largest e-commerce player Alibaba Group is pursuing a share of China's lucrative search business by launching its own search engine Etao.com, with Microsoft's support.
Alibaba launches corporate news site Alizila to improve business coverage
HANGZHOU - Alibaba Group has launched corporate news site Alizila to provide Alibaba users with updates, videos and information about Alibaba Group products and services as well as the global e-commerce industry.
