alibaba group

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Chris Tung, Alibaba
Jul 7, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Chris Tung, Alibaba

In the past year, Tung used the Alibaba brand as a beacon of strength and hope despite uncertainty around many events such as the Olympics and the 11.11 shopping festival.

Alimama to debut ad trading and bidding with five video sites
May 30, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Alimama to debut ad trading and bidding with five video sites

HANGZHOU - In June, Alibaba Group will start allowing Taobao and Tmall merchants to bid in real-time for display advertising space within popular online video websites through the company’s Alimama online advertising exchange.

Digital happenings this week from Alibaba, Mengniu, Ogilvy, MediaCom China, AKQA and more
Nov 15, 2012
Staff Writers

Digital happenings this week from Alibaba, Mengniu, Ogilvy, MediaCom China, AKQA and more

A roundup of the latest digital people moves, account wins, pitches and developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Lowe China scoops Alipay, K-Boxing menswear
Jun 3, 2011
Benjamin Li

Lowe China scoops Alipay, K-Boxing menswear

SHANGHAI - Lowe China has won the creative duties for Alipay, the online payment system under the Alibaba Group, and local menswear brand K-Boxing, which has an annual turnover of US$1.23 billion.

Alibaba Group gets into search with the launch of Etao.com
Oct 13, 2010
Jane Leung

Alibaba Group gets into search with the launch of Etao.com

BEIJING – Asia's largest e-commerce player Alibaba Group is pursuing a share of China's lucrative search business by launching its own search engine Etao.com, with Microsoft's support.

Alibaba launches corporate news site Alizila to improve business coverage
Sep 10, 2010
Benjamin Li

Alibaba launches corporate news site Alizila to improve business coverage

HANGZHOU - Alibaba Group has launched corporate news site Alizila to provide Alibaba users with updates, videos and information about Alibaba Group products and services as well as the global e-commerce industry.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries