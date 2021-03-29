Marketing Media News
Gideon Spanier
1 day ago

Publicis shares rise on fresh M&A speculation about interest from Havas owner

Vivendi describes French media report as "unfounded".

Publicis Groupe and Vivendi: Levy (left) and Bolloré
Publicis Groupe and Vivendi: Levy (left) and Bolloré

Publicis Groupe’s share price has risen on fresh M&A speculation—this time involving Havas owner Vivendi.

Publicis Groupe’s shares rose 3% to about 52 euros, following the report by French business news service BFMTV, which said the ad agency group had “discussions” with media giant Vivendi in “recent months”.

BFMTV said in its story, which came out on March 25, that Publicis Groupe subsequently “dismissed” Vivendi.

A Publicis Groupe spokesperson told Campaign it had no comment and had no involvement in BFMTV’s report.

A Vivendi spokesperson told Campaign: “We have no comment on this unfounded rumour.”

There has long been speculation that Vincent Bollore, the top shareholder in France’s Vivendi, could be interested in merging its advertising subsidiary, Havas, with bigger rival Publicis Groupe.

Bollore is known as a shrewd investor who previously bought a large stake in Britain’s Aegis Group and sold it at a profit when Japan’s Dentsu bought the business in 2013.

Elisabeth Badinter, the daughter of Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the founder of Publicis Groupe, and her family are the top shareholders in Publicis Groupe, which is listed on the Paris stock market—as is Vivendi.

BFMTV also said in its report that Publicis Groupe held talks “for several weeks” with private equity firm CVC, which “proposed to buy the company and take it off the stock market”, at the end of 2020. 

Investment bank Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients that Publicis Groupe’s shares “out-performed” media peers on the day of BFMTV’s report and pointed out Badinter and Maurice Levy, the chairman of the supervisory board, together control “more than 15% of the voting rights that help protect Publicis’ independence” from any takeover.

Publicis Groupe’s share price is now at its highest level since May 2019, giving the company a valuation of about 12.9 billion euros (US$15.2 billion).

Vivendi is valued at 33.5 billion euros ($39.4 billion) and will soon have additional financial firepower as it plans to sell a chunk of Universal Music in an IPO.

Denial

Investor interest in Publicis Groupe has been mounting as the company has been among the best performers of the big six agency groups during the pandemic, after under-performing in 2019.

The share price slumped as low as about 22 euros in March 2020 but has more than doubled, passing 40 euros in December and has kept climbing.

Campaign previously reported on 7 January that Publicis Groupe held talks with a private equity investor about a potential sale or transaction and pointed to CVC as the suitor, although the story made clear that no formal negotiations or discussions were underway.

Campaign’s report sent Publicis Groupe’s shares up as much as 7% to 46 euros.

Publicis Groupe, which had declined to comment to Campaign before the publication of the private equity story, subsequently issued a denial.

“There are no talks of any sort going on,” Publicis Groupe said at the time.

Companies will sometimes receive informal approaches that do not lead to formal negotiations.

Publicis Groupe’s share price has risen further since January, partly on hopes of a general economic rebound after the pandemic and also the company’s performance under Arthur Sadoun, the chief executive since 2017.

Its organic revenue fell 3.9% in Q4—the best of the big six agency groups—and moved back into growth in the United States.

BFMTV’s story focused on Maurice Levy whose term as supervisory board chairman expires later this year but could be extended.

It quoted an unnamed source as saying that Publicis Groupe’s recent results put the company “in the position of the hunter and not the hare” when it comes to M&A.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

3 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

4 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

6 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

7 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?
Advertising
Jan 18, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies ...

In a rough 2020, incumbents and upstarts took divergent M&A paths
Advertising
Dec 16, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

In a rough 2020, incumbents and upstarts took ...

S4 Capital says Publicis’ Epsilon deal 'risky'
Advertising
Jun 25, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

S4 Capital says Publicis’ Epsilon deal 'risky'

Dentsu dominates agency holding company M&A in Q1
News
Apr 18, 2019
David Blecken

Dentsu dominates agency holding company M&A in Q1

Just Published

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for marketers
Marketing
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for ...

The brand evangelist lists measures for brands—ranging from durability to shelving under-performing businesses and products—to survive as the pandemic rattles on.

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature press release
Marketing
2 hours ago
Aleda Stam

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature ...

Someone at the automotive brand hit “publish” a month too soon.

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google Cloud to create AI cakes
Digital
2 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google ...

Computer-generated recipe tested against dessert by Bake Off’s Peter Sawkins.

White Ops rebrands to Human
Advertising
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

White Ops rebrands to Human

Cybersecurity firm said in October that its name perpetuated a toxic association of good and bad with colour and race, and has chosen a new name that "more authentically represents its values."