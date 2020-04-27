ma
Havas acquires Australian media agency Hyland
Hyland employees will join the Havas Village office in Sydney.
Hakuhodo takes control of Taiwanese agency group Growww Media
Addition of five agency brands including United Communications Group and Interplan adds 711 new employees and substantial marketing and activation capabilities.
How COVID-19 is affecting industry M&A
Director of global M&A firm SI Partners reveals how the pandemic has shifted investment strategies in APAC, and who might come out on top.
How LOTTE is becoming a hospitality powerhouse
Ever wonder why the LOTTE Tourism/Service business is such a common sight in APAC—and and soon to be international-markets? First-mover advantage, an innovative spirit and a sharp M&A strategy.
The success story behind LOTTE's food business
A ‘Big-Brand’ marketing strategy, astute localisation and a real-time market monitoring system combine to make the success story that is LOTTE’s food business.
Zomato eats into Uber, acquires food business in India
Uber CEO has promised this does not spell the end of its India presence.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins