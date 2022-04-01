Analysis
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Publicis Media makes a leap

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The media agencies under Publicis Groupe moved up in the new-business rankings in 2021 with some plum pitch wins. Were the company's efforts in other areas enough to improve its overall grade?

Publicis Media makes a leap

A year ago, our 2020 report card for Publicis Media began by noting that initial skepticism about the group's 'Power of One' strategy was eroding. Was the sum of the group's media agencies really greater than the sum of the parts? "That hypothesis isn't yet proven," we wrote. "But there is some evidence."

Now that another year has passed, the evidence is more compelling, because the Publicis media-agency empire had a pretty tremendous year. The group won a lot of hotly contested business and made strides in recruitment and retention policies. But a lack of demonstrable progress on DEI is less impressive.

How did we grade Publicis Media? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

2 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

3 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

4 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

5 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

6 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Why are NFTs so divisive?

7 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

8 Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

9 Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

HSBC does inclusion the right way

10 HSBC does inclusion the right way

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2021: Publicis Media
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Publicis Media

Dentsu springs back to life, but APAC lags
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu springs back to life, but APAC lags

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks
Advertising
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Agency Report Card 2021: Ogilvy
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Ogilvy

Just Published

Shortlist for Digital Media Awards 2022 released
Digital
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Shortlist for Digital Media Awards 2022 released

See the work shortlisted in this year's media awards and sector awards, as well as the shortlists for the digital media owners awards and the people/company awards.

Cringe-worthy or actually funny? April Fool’s gags from brands
Advertising
21 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Cringe-worthy or actually funny? April Fool’s gags ...

A plastic Batmobile? A koala on duty? An alcohol-filled mattress? The gags are out in this year’s April Fool’s roundup.

Pedigree publishes book series for dogs
Advertising
22 hours ago
Ad Nut

Pedigree publishes book series for dogs

The Colenso BBDO-led initiative, Dogphonics, actually aims to get kids reading by catering to an audience that's all ears—and no judgement.

GroupM names Anita Munro as chief investment officer
Media
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

GroupM names Anita Munro as chief investment officer

Stepping up from the same role at Mindshare to cover Southeast and North Asia, she will also be the first woman to chair the group's APAC Investment Council.