'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

In the fiercely competitive realm of skincare, where promises of transformation are aplenty for every conceivable skin woe from dullness to pigmentation and beyond, the quest for the perfect formula continues unabated. With each brand touting proprietary formulas and extensive research, skincare campaigns nowadays seem to overflow with pledges to enhance your appearance and well-being.

Amidst this landscape, the luxury skincare arena adds a layer of nuance, elevating the pursuit of perfection, precision, and a pore-less glow. Standing out on a crowded shelf becomes an art, particularly when it comes to marketing.

Consider the latest unveiling from Guerlain—a highly-sought after skincare brand under the LVMH umbrella—and the release of its latest, much-talked about product: Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile. A cream and serum combination priced at US$740 (€650) for 50ml, what sets it apart is its bold claim of being "Born from quantum science."

It's this controversial phrase that has catapulted Guerlain into the limelight in 2024, sparking both interest and debate in the beauty community.

Describing the product innovation on their website, Guerlain states: "Thanks to 20 years' research in the Orchidarium, Guerlain experts have identified, from among 30,000 species, an orchid with exceptional powers: The Gold Nobile orchid. Endemic to the Himalayan region, it has inherited the ability to combine several photosynthesis mechanisms to turn the sun's light into real vital energy. The light diffused by its petals is 68% more intense compared to an ordinary white orchid. Guerlain has captured this phenomenal vital energy intact thanks to a cutting-edge biotechnological method, concentrating 27 of this prodigious orchid's fundamental molecules³ at the heart of the Orchidée Impériale Gold Nobile skincare line."

However, as researched and well-developed as the product may claim to be, it seems not everyone has been on board with its positioning since its launch earlier this year. In a controversial video French YouTuber G Milgram criticised the brand's scientific stance as "classic pseudoscientific" marketing. In the video, the science enthusiast with over 176,000 followers claims he received internal documents from Guerlain about the launch of this new quantum range a few months ago, and questions the scientific basis of this launch. He also shares anonymous testimonials from scientists decrying the use of 'quantum' to describe the product.

In China—a luxury market whose revenues are estimated to cross over US$50.6 billion this year—netizens have taken particular gripe with the claims, discovering a notable language shift in the promotional material for the cream in their country. Instead of directly translating the quantum science terminology, the Chinese version labels the product as "bio-photonic anti-ageing technology." This linguistic adjustment raises questions about cultural considerations and the brand's tailored marketing strategy for different regions.

In response to the growing criticism, Guerlain defended its position on X (previously Twitter), stating that its skincare products are based on significant scientific progress in quantum biology, specifically referencing the measurement of Ultra-weak Photon Emission and highlighting proven results.

So, beyond the scientific drama and touching on the broader issue of consumer demand for authenticity amidst a sea of exaggerated claims, Campaign asks PR and marketing experts to weigh in the incident, as well as on how luxury brands looking to communicate scientific advancements can do so authentically, whilst steering clear of over-the-top claims.