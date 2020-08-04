sounding board

Should brands rethink their TikTok strategy?
Aug 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Should brands rethink their TikTok strategy?

SOUNDING BOARD: As uncertainty and confusion dominate headlines about TikTok’s future, we ask industry experts if this could mean a shift in strategy for brands.

What are travel marketers in Asia spending on right now?
Jun 19, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

What are travel marketers in Asia spending on right now?

SOUNDING BOARD: Four brand marketers tell us what their marketing plans look like as they brace the impact of the pandemic.

Where do Chinese brands go from here?
May 18, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Where do Chinese brands go from here?

SOUNDING BOARD: COVID-19 has affected global trust in China, so we asked experts whether this might affect the fate of international Chinese brands, such as Huawei and TikTok.

Hooq's downfall: Can other OTT platforms avoid the same fate?
Apr 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Hooq's downfall: Can other OTT platforms avoid the same fate?

SOUNDING BOARD: From consumer behaviour to content economics to investment in technology, several factors may have impacted Hooq's failure to adequately monetise its service. Analysts divulge what others can learn from its downfall.

Coronavirus aftermath: What agencies in adland will emerge stronger?
Mar 25, 2020
Campaign US

Coronavirus aftermath: What agencies in adland will emerge stronger?

SOUNDING BOARD: "In this case, the meek shall not inherit the earth."

Bezos’ US$10b climate-change gift: Sincere move or empty gesture?
Feb 21, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Bezos’ US$10b climate-change gift: Sincere move or empty gesture?

SOUNDING BOARD: We asked industry pros about the reputational impact of the Amazon founder's environmental pledge, and whether it's likely to generate goodwill—or the ill kind.

