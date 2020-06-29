lvmh
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rane Xue, LVMH
Rane Xue burnished Tag Heuer's image in China and now holds responsibility for its parent company, the $60 billion luxury giant LVMH, across Asia-Pacific.
LVMH proves resilient, but will it last?
The bellwether company reported revenue of €10.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020 late last week, down 15% compared to the same period in 2019.
LVMH buying Tiffany for US$16.2 billion: brand implications
"There is great potential for Tiffany in China" says LVMH chairman.
FBI subpoenas LVMH in US media-buying probe
Industry-wide investigation into media trading is advancing.
LVMH digital czar on China, sales and the new definitions of luxury
Ian Rogers discusses what the luxury industry has missed about the mobile experience and how he has tried to make online shopping more luxurious.
GroupM tipped to win US$450 million LVMH APAC account
Network to create bespoke agency L'Atelier to handle the business.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins