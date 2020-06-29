lvmh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Rane Xue, LVMH
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Rane Xue burnished Tag Heuer's image in China and now holds responsibility for its parent company, the $60 billion luxury giant LVMH, across Asia-Pacific.

LVMH proves resilient, but will it last?
Apr 20, 2020
Yaling Jiang

The bellwether company reported revenue of €10.6 billion for the first quarter of 2020 late last week, down 15% compared to the same period in 2019.

LVMH buying Tiffany for US$16.2 billion: brand implications
Nov 27, 2019
Ruonan Zheng

"There is great potential for Tiffany in China" says LVMH chairman.

FBI subpoenas LVMH in US media-buying probe
May 24, 2019
Gideon Spanier

Industry-wide investigation into media trading is advancing.

LVMH digital czar on China, sales and the new definitions of luxury
Nov 19, 2018
Ruonan Zheng

Ian Rogers discusses what the luxury industry has missed about the mobile experience and how he has tried to make online shopping more luxurious.

GroupM tipped to win US$450 million LVMH APAC account
Jul 31, 2017
Matthew Miller

Network to create bespoke agency L'Atelier to handle the business.

