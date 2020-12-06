Advertising Marketing News Digital
Natasha Bach
3 hours ago

Pinterest and Shapermint prove it pays to be body positive

DTC shapewear brand drove US$3 million in incremental revenue on Pinterest with body positive ads.

Pinterest and Shapermint prove it pays to be body positive

Shapewear—undergarments that compress women's bodies to make them look slimmer—has long been viewed as a category that pushes unrealistic standards of beauty. 

DTC start-ups like Shapermint are trying to change that reputation by making shapewear more comfortable for women and including a range of body types in their marketing. 

To get its positive message out, Shapermint wanted to partner with a company that shared its views. So it turned to Pinterest, which has long had a policy against weight loss and body shaming on its platform, including banning ads that make false weight loss claims. 

“We don’t want ads that show people that are upset with the way their bodies look,”explains, Sarah Bromma, head of policy at Pinterest. “It’s not the inspiring environment we want to create.” 

Both Pinterest and Shapermint know that body positivity isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s good for business. Pinterest research shows that positive, inspiring ads generate positive returns. 

So the two companies paired up on a campaign this spring that promoted women of all body types wearing shapewear in real life situations. It proved out the thesis that positivity sells: The campaign drove $3 million in incremental revenue, improved Shapermint’s cost of acquisition by 17% and led to more than 75,000 conversions. 

“Being a company that has a strong purpose related to self-love and body positivity, it was a good way to lead by example,” said Shapermint CMO and co-founder Massimiliano Tirocchi. Pinterest’s policies served as a means to drive Shapermint to be “even more positive than before,” he added.

It was such a success, Shapermint is now committed to spending 10% of its ad budget on Pinterest.

“The positive ads resonated both with Shapermint customers and Pinterest users,” Bromma said.

 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

2 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

3 Nike Japan ad receives backlash—but is incidentally brilliant

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

4 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

5 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

6 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Greater China

8 See the Greater China winners

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

9 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

10 Visa promotes Asia CMO Frederique Covington Corbett to global role

Related Articles

All the inspiring ways women are using Pinterest
Digital
Feb 24, 2020
Oliver McAteer

All the inspiring ways women are using Pinterest

Pinterest introduces search advertising
Data
Oct 19, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Pinterest introduces search advertising

CASE STUDY: How Circles.Life got Singapore to consider a new telco
Marketing
Sep 18, 2017
Faaez Samadi

CASE STUDY: How Circles.Life got Singapore to ...

Why the brand interest in Pinterest?
Analysis
Nov 13, 2014
Mason Lerner

Why the brand interest in Pinterest?

Just Published

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa 21 on next-gen consoles
Advertising
2 hours ago
Emmet McGonagle

Football gets a bit too real in campaign for Fifa ...

Who needs real-life football anyway?

Agency leaders endorse choose-your-ad platform Into-It
Advertising
3 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Agency leaders endorse choose-your-ad platform Into-It

Lucky Generals' Danny Brooke-Taylor and The Barber Shop's Dino Myers-Lamptey are among those involved.

Key takeaways from McKinsey’s 2020 holiday shopping report
Advertising
3 hours ago
Adina-Laura Achim

Key takeaways from McKinsey’s 2020 holiday shopping ...

More than 60% of global consumers have changed their shopping behaviour this year and consumer disloyalty is rising, according to a report by McKinsey & Co.

Disney+ Hotstar ties up with MediaMath for programmatic
Advertising
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Disney+ Hotstar ties up with MediaMath for programmatic

Advertisers will be limited to programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.