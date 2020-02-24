pinterest

All the inspiring ways women are using Pinterest
Feb 24, 2020
Oliver McAteer

All the inspiring ways women are using Pinterest

The search 'business ideas start up' has seen a 941% jump in recent months.

Pinterest introduces search advertising
Oct 19, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Pinterest introduces search advertising

While conventional search advertising predicated on instantaneous conversions, targeting on Pinterest will be based on a much more long-term approach.

Must-have apps for busy event professionals
Sep 4, 2017
Darren J Kerr

Must-have apps for busy event professionals

There’s a huge array of event apps, but what apps do eventprofs carry on their smartphones and laptops?

Why the brand interest in Pinterest?
Nov 13, 2014
Mason Lerner

Why the brand interest in Pinterest?

The social-media powerhouse pinpoints its winning formula with desirable demographics.

Squeezebook?
Apr 15, 2014
RamKrishna Raja

Squeezebook?

Facebook is slowly turning into an 800-pound, not-so-friendly gorilla that is squeezing brands from both directions.

Instagram and Pinterest gain popularity in Asia by leaps and bounds: Experian
Aug 23, 2012
Emily Tan

Instagram and Pinterest gain popularity in Asia by leaps and bounds: Experian

GLOBAL – Social sites Instagram and Pinterest lead niche social networks in terms of global market share, according to a report by Experian.

