Pinterest expands partnership with LiveRamp across APAC markets

Data collaboration platform LiveRamp has announced an expanded partnership with social platform Pinterest, adding APAC countries to the list of markets where advertisers can now activate campaigns.

Australia, New Zealand, and Japan have been added to existing markets such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and select European markets. The move aims to enable better global integration for advertisers to reach their audiences on Pinterest's platform globally.

Through the partnership, marketers will be able to reach their customers on Pinterest with seamless activation on RampID, LiveRamp’s pseudonymous, people-based identifier.

Previously, LiveRamp and Pinterest announced a partnership using LiveRamp’s interoperable clean room technology as a collaborative platform for brands, publishers, retailers, and data owners to advance measurement without compromising data protection. LiveRamp’s data collaboration technology provides a protected space where advertisers can join select first-party data and Pinterest platform data in a secure environment.

Building on this existing partnership, the new integration will improve measurement and analytics for advertisers, as well as create opportunities for brands to get more value from first-party data. By leveraging this integration, CPG buyers will be able to reach retail media network audiences including Carrefour and Albertsons. At a time when ROI matters more than ever, marketers can benefit from the performance and access to insights that this partnership—as well as RampID—enables.

“In this evolving macro economic climate, every dollar marketers spend must be addressable and measurable, and we’re excited to offer marketers across the world the ability to seamlessly leverage RampID for people-based marketing on Pinterest, enabling better campaigns and better measurement,” said Travis Clinger, SVP, activations & addressability, LiveRamp. “By building on identity that can power better data collaboration in the future, marketers can begin building enduring brand and business value.”

Marketers can also benefit from LiveRamp's 100% cookieless integration with Pinterest as they prioritise cookieless campaigns ahead of Chrome's deadline to phase them out in 2H 2024. Additionally, the integration makes it possible for marketers to use people-based marketing without having to give up control over their customers' personal information or transfer data outside of their company.

In its most recent earnings report published last week, Pinterest reported US$708 million in revenue with sales in the company’s second quarter jumping 6% year over year. The social platform's CEO Bill Ready recently said in an interview with CNBC that Gen Z is the platform's fastest-growing cohort.

“It was our best user growth quarter in more than two years,” Ready said. “Gen Z is our fastest-growing cohort, and they’re engaging more deeply than prior cohorts.”

Pinterest continues to see significant user growth and now has more than 465 million monthly active users worldwide who use the platform to find goods and services for a variety of needs, including finding clothes, a new house, travel plans, and much more.

“We’re excited to continue building on the momentum of our privacy-centric data collaboration and measurement partnerships with LiveRamp. We’re now enabling even more marketers around the world to activate on Pinterest without compromising on control or privacy,” said Bill Watkins, chief revenue officer at Pinterest.