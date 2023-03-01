Advertising Marketing News
Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Dentsu strikes up Pinterest partnership in UK first

First wave of clients to trial the programme includes home improvement retailer Wickes.

Nexus: offering helps clients optimise success on the platform
Nexus: offering helps clients optimise success on the platform

Dentsu UK and Ireland have formed a partnership with Pinterest to boost its clients' performances on the ideas and image-sharing platform.

Carat UK client Wickes is among the first wave of brands piloting the free-of-charge initiative, called Nexus.

Gemma Lovell, social media marketing manager at Wickes, said that Pinterest was a “key social channel for Wickes” and the programme would “elevate” its activity on the platform.

The one-year support programme includes a tailored Pinterest growth plan developed by Dentsu and Pinterest that focuses on the brand’s particular objectives and aims on the platform.

Carli Gooch, head of UK agency at Pinterest, said: “Pinterest has an incredibly unique proposition for brands, from the commercial intent of our users to the accuracy of our trend predictions, and the positive environment we’re deliberately building, that we know encourages purchase behaviour.

“As marketing budgets across the board are being squeezed, it’s more important than ever for brands to deliver campaigns that will have genuine impact and ultimately drive sales.”

Clients will also have access to tools such as Pinterest Creative Shop; Dentsu’s effective attention tool, powered by Lumen; and a measurement steering group composed of experts from Pinterest, Lumen, and Dentsu.

Lumen measures attention quality across ads served programmatically and on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snap, allowing ads to be attention optimised.

Those signed up will also be able to partake in Pinterest Academy’s education programme which develops participants’ understanding of Pinterest and the wider social landscape.

Chris Howard, managing director, performance media at Dentsu UK, said it as “a truly unique opportunity” for brands to maximise success on the platform.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The promises and perils AI-powered search

1 The promises and perils AI-powered search

Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

2 Susan Wojcicki to leave YouTube

Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

3 Unfair game: Maybelline highlights toxic hatred faced by female gamers in esports

Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

4 Gordon Domlija, his dog Harvey, and his exit from Wavemaker

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

5 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

6 Unilever ‘misstepped’ with initial purpose message, says head of comms

Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

7 Move and win roundup: Week of February 20, 2023

Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

8 Google elevates Sapna Chadha to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier

AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

9 AI generated art in advertising: Creative tool or creative replacement?

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Pinterest pitches itself as ‘positive’ reprieve from social media ‘toxicity’
Jan 18, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Pinterest pitches itself as ‘positive’ reprieve ...

Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing from Meta
Aug 25, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Pinterest appoints VP of global business marketing ...

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign
May 17, 2022
Eric Berger

Inside Pinterest’s Mental Health Awareness campaign

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy
Apr 7, 2022
Eric Berger

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy

Just Published

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Li , Sportfive
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Echo Li , Sportfive

Li is a bright spot in China’s sports marketing scene and has accomplishments to match.

Spikes Asia Awards 2023: Campaign's contenders
8 hours ago
Campaign Staff

Spikes Asia Awards 2023: Campaign's contenders

With the Spikes Asia Awards 2023 shortlists out, the Campaign editorial team picks their predicted winners.

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with TikTok and tackling Apple's ATT
9 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Why Meta's Dan Neary is bullish on competing with ...

CAMPAIGN PODCAST: Meta's vice president for APAC shares his thoughts on AI, the competition from TikTok, Apple's ATT, and of course, the metaverse.

Twitch's top-performing APAC campaigns: Q4 2022
9 hours ago
Gemma Battenbough

Twitch's top-performing APAC campaigns: Q4 2022

The platform’s standout campaigns of the last quarter include rolling out the “purple carpet” at the Black Adam premier livestream, a first-of-its-kind 11/11 shopping extravaganza, and more.