Dentsu strikes up Pinterest partnership in UK first

Dentsu UK and Ireland have formed a partnership with Pinterest to boost its clients' performances on the ideas and image-sharing platform.

Carat UK client Wickes is among the first wave of brands piloting the free-of-charge initiative, called Nexus.

Gemma Lovell, social media marketing manager at Wickes, said that Pinterest was a “key social channel for Wickes” and the programme would “elevate” its activity on the platform.

The one-year support programme includes a tailored Pinterest growth plan developed by Dentsu and Pinterest that focuses on the brand’s particular objectives and aims on the platform.

Carli Gooch, head of UK agency at Pinterest, said: “Pinterest has an incredibly unique proposition for brands, from the commercial intent of our users to the accuracy of our trend predictions, and the positive environment we’re deliberately building, that we know encourages purchase behaviour.

“As marketing budgets across the board are being squeezed, it’s more important than ever for brands to deliver campaigns that will have genuine impact and ultimately drive sales.”

Clients will also have access to tools such as Pinterest Creative Shop; Dentsu’s effective attention tool, powered by Lumen; and a measurement steering group composed of experts from Pinterest, Lumen, and Dentsu.

Lumen measures attention quality across ads served programmatically and on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snap, allowing ads to be attention optimised.

Those signed up will also be able to partake in Pinterest Academy’s education programme which develops participants’ understanding of Pinterest and the wider social landscape.

Chris Howard, managing director, performance media at Dentsu UK, said it as “a truly unique opportunity” for brands to maximise success on the platform.