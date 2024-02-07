News Advertising Media
PHD China retains SAIC Volkswagen account

Continuing its partnership since 2020, the agency's role encompasses media strategy and buying for the Volkswagen and Audi brands.

Photo: Getty Images.

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) agency PHD China has successfully maintained its position as the media agency of record (AOR) for SAIC Volkswagen. The reappointment follows a month-long competitive public tender that saw participation from international agencies including GroupM and Publicis, as well as three local agencies, according to a credible source close to the pitch.

Initially set as a three-year commitment from 2020, Campaign revealed during the appointment that sources pegged the total account billings up to US$850 million. Initially responsible for full media planning and buying duties for Volkswagen and Skoda brands produced in mainland China under the joint venture of Volkswagen Group and SAIC Motor, PHD broadened its responsibilities in May 2021 to include Audi. This expansion came with an estimated additional billing of approximately US$200 million.

The collaboration between PHD and SAIC Volkswagen will continue to be marked by a focus on media consultancy and planning services. These services span media strategy development, market insights, data analysis, and media buying.

Speaking of the renewal, Joey Zhao, CEO of PHD China highlighted the partnership's success over the recent years, attributing it to joint efforts in navigating an intricate media environment. 

“The decision affirms the successful partnership that PHD and SAIC Volkswagen have built over the past three years, as we have worked together to drive brand growth in an increasingly complex media landscape and consumer marketplace,” said Zhao. “As SAIC Volkswagen continues to move full throttle into the electric vehicle race, PHD will continue to provide the data-driven insights and innovative solutions that turn marketing complexity into business opportunity.”

Claudine Kwek, CEO of OMG China also expressed gratitude for SAIC Volkswagen's renewed trust and underscored PHD's commitment to innovation, creativity, and collaboration. 

PHD's contributions to SAIC Volkswagen have been recognised by Effie Greater China and the ROI Awards. These accolades were in line with PHD's expertise in multi-channel marketing, performance marketing, and data-driven solutions.

This retention follows PHD's wins with Grupo Bimbo and China UnionPay, and the defense of the HP account, which extends a 15-year relationship with the brand. 

Source:
Campaign Asia

