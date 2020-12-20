Advertising Digital Marketing News
Simon Gwynn
23 hours ago

P&G brings out the babies in ‘Lead with love’ campaign

FMCG giant is committing to carry out 2,021 ‘acts of good’ during 2021.

P&G brings out the babies in ‘Lead with love’ campaign

Procter & Gamble has launched a campaign for its corporate brand as it unveils a pledge to do 2,021 “acts of good” in the next year.

The “Lead with love” campaign kicks off with a new 60-second film, called Emotions, created by Dentsumcgarrybowen, which features images of babies and toddlers experiencing what it says are the eight emotions humans are born with – the most powerful of which, it claims, is love.

It was written by David Black, art directed by Jessica Terlizzi, and produced by the agency using stock and user-generated footage. The soundtrack is a version of the Cranberries song Dreams.

It will be shown online on Saturday 19 December during the pre-show for the Global Citizen Prize, an awards ceremony that “celebrates the leaders among us who are taking action to create a world we want and to uplift the world’s most vulnerable people”.

P&G is one of three campaign partners of the awards, along with Cisco and Citi. The awards will be shown in the UK on Sky One on Monday 21 December.

“Lead with love” will involve P&G, the owner of Gillette, Fairy and Ariel, committing to a series of actions related to social, cultural and environmental issues. It will start with donating tens of millions of dollars' worth of health, hygiene and cleaning products, PPE and financial support to help the people most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

P&G’s pledge of 2,021 acts of good over the course of the year is equivalent to just over 5.5 a day. It has not said exactly how individual “acts” will be counted.

Over the next year P&G will continue programmes linked to some of its top brands, such as Pampers providing specially made nappies for the smallest premature babies, and the Puberty & Confidence Education programme from Always, which reaches more than 18 million children, parents and teachers each year.

In the UK, the business will continue its partnership with In Kind Direct, through which it has donated £1.2m-worth of products this year to those in need, and participate in Business in the Community’s Race at Work Charter to continue to drive progress towards racial equality.

Marc Pritchard, P&G's chief brand officer, said: “2020 has brought clarity to what matters and to the role that businesses and brands must play in society.

"With advertising that reaches people worldwide, we are choosing to use our voice at P&G and the voices of our brands to spark conversations, open hearts and inspire people everywhere to take action and to lead with love.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

2 Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

3 Thousands of jobs at risk as Dentsu cuts one in eight international roles

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

4 Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

5 Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

6 Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

7 Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

8 WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

9 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

10 WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

Related Articles

P&G makes a rousing superhero singalong for the Philippines
Advertising
Sep 7, 2020
Ad Nut

P&G makes a rousing superhero singalong for the ...

P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade
Marketing
Jul 17, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

P&G commits to becoming carbon neutral this decade

P&G won't rule out pulling Facebook ads
Advertising
Jun 26, 2020
Simon Gwynn

P&G won't rule out pulling Facebook ads

WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative companies by Cannes Lions
Advertising
Jun 27, 2020
Simon Gwynn

WPP, BBDO and P&G named decade's best creative ...

Just Published

Our top 10 rantworthy ads of 2020
Advertising
9 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Our top 10 rantworthy ads of 2020

YEAR IN REVIEW: We pick the pieces of work that made us furrow our brows, throw up our hands in consternation and crack our knuckles to type extended critiques.

Cheerios remakes iconic 1999 holiday ad in response to viral TikTok video
Advertising
9 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Cheerios remakes iconic 1999 holiday ad in response ...

The nostalgic commercial brought back the same grandma and baby from the original spot to emphasise connection during a tough holiday season.

How would you like your power-up served?
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

How would you like your power-up served?

Riot Games and BBH team up to give gamers a taste of their Honey Fruit, the mythical power-up in League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Four tips to prepare your content strategy for 2021
Opinions
11 hours ago
Melissa Chan

Four tips to prepare your content strategy for 2021

Amid continued uncertainty in 2021, marketers should never lose sight of the value and purpose of content.