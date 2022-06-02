Who can resist babies dressed up in power suits?

To celebrate its merger with Vocus NZ, Kiwi telco company 2degrees decided to launch baby bonuses as a way to “celebrate the next generation”. As part of the bonus, the telco will be granting all babies born on June 1st a share in 222k NZD (US$144k) in bonuses.

To promote this initiative, agency partner TBWA NZ gathered several adorable babies, dressed them in business suits, let them play with mobile phones and their food, and caught all the shenanigans on film. Ad Nut thinks there might be no easier or more effective way to make anyone smile for at least 10 seconds. Job done, 2degrees.

CREDITS:

Agency: From Nowhere with TBWA\NZ

Chief Creative Officer: Shane Bradnick

Creative Partners: Ashley Wilding & Daniel Davison

Chief Executive Officer: Catherine Harris

Group Business Director: Simon Mills

Business Director: Monique Seil

Account Manager: Maddie Smith

Planning Director: Josh Taylor-Dadds

Producer: Jodie Hari

Editor / Motion Designer: Hayden Cook



2degrees:

Acting General Manager, Marketing: Dave Pearce

Brand Managers: Haley Featonby, Felicity Wyatt



Production:

Production Company: Revolver

Directing Collective: The Glue Society

Director: Pete Baker

Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie

Executive Producer/Partner: Pip Smart

Executive Producer: Jasmin Helliar

Producer: Cathy Rechichi

Director of Photography: Geoffrey Simpson

Art Director: Sam Hobbs

Wardrobe: Eliza Godman

Casting: Citizen Jane Casting

Post Production Company: The Glue Society Studios

Post Producer: Scott Stirling

Editor: Gabriella Muir

Grade: Andy Clarkson

Online: Viv Baker

Photography: Derek Henderson

Sound: Factory Studios

Music: Boney M | Daddy Cool



Media Agency: OMD

PR: Acumen