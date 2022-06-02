Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
19 hours ago

Who can resist babies dressed up in power suits?

For Kiwi telco company 2degrees, TBWA uses an adorable set of influencers to promote baby bonuses.

To celebrate its merger with Vocus NZ, Kiwi telco company 2degrees decided to launch baby bonuses as a way to “celebrate the next generation”. As part of the bonus, the telco will be granting all babies born on June 1st a share in 222k NZD (US$144k) in bonuses.

To promote this initiative, agency partner TBWA NZ gathered several adorable babies, dressed them in business suits, let them play with mobile phones and their food, and caught all the shenanigans on film. Ad Nut thinks there might be no easier or more effective way to make anyone smile for at least 10 seconds. Job done, 2degrees.  

CREDITS:

Agency: From Nowhere with TBWA\NZ
Chief Creative Officer: Shane Bradnick
Creative Partners: Ashley Wilding & Daniel Davison
Chief Executive Officer:  Catherine Harris
Group Business Director: Simon Mills
Business Director: Monique Seil
Account Manager: Maddie Smith
Planning Director: Josh Taylor-Dadds
Producer: Jodie Hari
Editor / Motion Designer: Hayden Cook

2degrees:
Acting General Manager, Marketing: Dave Pearce
Brand Managers: Haley Featonby, Felicity Wyatt

Production:
Production Company: Revolver
Directing Collective: The Glue Society
Director: Pete Baker
Managing Director/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer/Partner: Pip Smart
Executive Producer: Jasmin Helliar
Producer: Cathy Rechichi
Director of Photography: Geoffrey Simpson
Art Director: Sam Hobbs
Wardrobe: Eliza Godman
Casting: Citizen Jane Casting
Post Production Company: The Glue Society Studios
Post Producer: Scott Stirling
Editor: Gabriella Muir
Grade: Andy Clarkson
Online: Viv Baker
Photography: Derek Henderson
Sound: Factory Studios
Music: Boney M | Daddy Cool

Media Agency: OMD
PR: Acumen 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

