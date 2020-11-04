Advertising Digital News
Aleda Stam
1 day ago

Outbrain partners with Opera to bring native advertising to browsers

Using Opera's mobile placements, marketers can reach 285 million consumers worldwide.

Native advertising platform Outbrain has started a global partnership with Opera.

The partnership gives marketers access to inventory across Opera's ad network, including Opera News, Opera Mini and Opera Browser, through Outbrain's advertising platform, Amplify.

"Traditionally, web browsers are not known to run native ads within it’s networks," said Victor Charpin, head of platform at Outbrain. "We’re flipping the script, and making it possible for marketers to connect to their target audiences within premium, engaging environments and truly native formats.”

The deal gives buyers direct access to Opera Ad Exchange, a global mobile and in-app-focused programmatic advertising marketplace reaching 285 million users worldwide.

Outbrain marketers can also connect to consumers through Opera's partners across phone brands, including Novo, Xiaomi, Oppo Mobile and Vivo, thanks to pre-installed Opera Browser and news apps on the products.

The partnership also means marketers can begin to buy Opera premium inventory at scale.

 

