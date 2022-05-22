Media News
Staff Reporters
16 hours ago

OMG promotes Chloe Neo to Singapore CEO

Neo has been with the group for 14 years, most recently as Singapore COO.

Chloe Neo
Chloe Neo

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has promoted Chloe Neo to CEO in Singapore, a step up from her role as COO. Neo has been at the group for 14 years and is said to be instrumental in the growth of the Singapore business and regional hub. She will continue to report to Tony Harradine.

While she was COO, she established OMG Singapore and its affliate agencies as the national and global media business partner for brands such as Scoot, Income, Razer and Poh Heng. She also helped in retaining the Singtel and McDonald’s accounts through multi-year partnerships, which increased the Singapore business by 30% year-on-year.

In 2020, Neo was also appointed as the first VP of the Association of Advertising & Marketing Singapore. She has also previously served in senior capacities at the 4As in Singapore, first as its chair for Industry Talent Development from 2017 to 2019 and president from 2018 to April 2020.

In her new role, Neo will be tasked to oversee all aspects of the group’s business operations, championing the group vision, building capabilities, driving greater purpose and measurable success among its agencies in Singapore. These include OMD, PHD and the group’s data and analytics division, Annalect.

Harradine said in a statement: "[Neo] is a visionary leader, one with a strong track record of accelerating growth and expanding the agency network capabilities into one of the best in the market. Guided by empathy for her team and a passion for fostering rewarding client relationships, I am confident in Chloe’s ability to steer OMG Singapore towards a new era of growth."

