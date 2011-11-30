Search
OMG promotes Chloe Neo to Singapore CEO
Neo has been with the group for 14 years, most recently as Singapore COO.
Nov 30, 2011
Pay-TV competition finally pays off for viewers
SINGAPORE - Affordable pay-TV coverage of the UEFA European Football Championship 2012, may finally become a reality for football lovers in Singapore following the early confirmation of broadcast rights and the implementation of cross-carriage measures.
Nov 14, 2011
GlamAsia.com launches in Singapore
SINGAPORE - The launch of GlamAsia.com has marketers and advertisers optimistic about reaching out to its target audience of women with high disposable incomes.
