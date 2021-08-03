Media News
Matthew Miller
1 day ago

OMG names regional digital chief

Bharat Khatri was previously country head for India with Xaxis.

Bharat Khatri
Bharat Khatri

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has appointed Bharat Khatri as APAC chief digital officer.

He was previously country head for WPP's Xaxis in India, where he oversaw programmatic capabilities and collaborated with more than 150 active advertisers across multiple industries. He spent seven years with Xaxis, where his priot roles included director of client development and group head of client engagement. Prior to Xaxis he spent time with Exponential and Wipro Technologies.

OMG last had a regional chief digital officer (CDO) in 2019, when it moved Rochelle Chhaya, who was named APAC CDO in 2018, to the role of APAC COO of OMG's agency OMD. A spokesperson told Campaign Asia-Pacific this morning that OMG chose to take its time finding the right person to fill the CDO position, because it wanted someone with the right level of expertise in analytics, programmatic and other aspects of digital marketing.

In his new role, Khatri will partner with OMG leaders in APAC to accelerate the adoption of integrated digital strategy, with a focus on leveraging technology to drive efficiency and creativity at scale across digital channels, according to the company.

He will continue to be based in India (Gurgaon) and reports to Paul Shepherd, chief investment officer for OMG APAC.

“Bharat has a stellar track record in the world of digital and possesses a unique ability in converting digital complexities into solutions,” Shepherd said in a release. “With digital disruption only increasing and the world of identity getting more complex, Bharat’s experience in driving actionable and measurable solutions will be a key asset in unlocking advantages for our clients.”

Khatri said he's honoured to join OMG at a "pivotal time while our industry goes through a massive shift to more fragmented, privacy-first and precision-second ecosystem", and praised the company's "strong roots in analytics and big appetite for innovation" as key assets.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

3 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

6 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

8 Staging a comeback

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Omnicom Media Group signs on to Teads’ cookieless targeting tech
Advertising
Jul 8, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Omnicom Media Group signs on to Teads’ cookieless ...

Why Omnicom Media Group is separating ‘activation’ from ‘investment’
Advertising
Mar 23, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Why Omnicom Media Group is separating ‘activation’ ...

PHD names Joey Zhao as China CEO
Media
Jan 12, 2021
Matthew Miller

PHD names Joey Zhao as China CEO

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand
Media
Dec 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Rochelle Chhaya takes helm of OMG Thailand

Just Published

Royal Enfield rides the road that leads one home
Advertising
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Royal Enfield rides the road that leads one home

Watch the film conceptualised by Coconut Films here

Breaking down US antitrust bills against Big Tech
Digital
3 hours ago
Steve Davies

Breaking down US antitrust bills against Big Tech

Why Washington turned on Big Tech, and what it means for the future.

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign
Advertising
3 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for ...

The work by London's Joint introduces the new proposition ‘Prime changes everything’.

How CP FreshMart won business by losing Google-search ad auctions
Advertising
12 hours ago
Matthew Miller

How CP FreshMart won business by losing Google-searc...

CASE STUDY: With Yell Advertising, the Thai food-delivery service purposely lost search-engine keyword auctions and wrote ad copy that called out the competitor in the above ad spot.