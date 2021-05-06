Advertising News
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

Ogilvy names advertising president for China

Melinda Po returns to the agency after a stint as COO at Edelman China.

Ogilvy names advertising president for China

Ogilvy China appointed Melinda Po as president of the advertising business.

She will be responsible for leading Ogilvy’s advertising business across China and will work with Chris Reitermann, CEO for Asia and Greater China, as well as office heads, to build Ogilvy’s leadership in brand strategy and creative reputation, the company said.

Po was most recently chief operating officer of Edelman China. The new role marks her second return to Ogilvy, where she worked as managing partner for Ogilvy Shanghai from 2016 to 2018 and as an account executive from 2004 to 2011. In between the first stint and the second she spent time with AKQA and Arcade. 

"In an ever-more complex multi-channel world, brands need to connect with consumers across a myriad of touchpoints and platforms through data-driven insights and culturally relevant ideas," Reitermann said in a release. I’m thrilled to welcome Melinda back to Ogilvy and am confident that her passion and wide range of experience across PR and digital will be incredible assets to take our advertising business to the next level.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

2 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

6 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

7 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

8 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

9 Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

10 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

Related Articles

Ogilvy & Mather China promotes Chris Reitermann to CEO
Advertising
Sep 3, 2014
Matthew Miller

Ogilvy & Mather China promotes Chris Reitermann to CEO

Ogilvy appoints co-CEOs in APAC as Paul Heath heads for NYC
Advertising
May 5, 2016
Emily Tan

Ogilvy appoints co-CEOs in APAC as Paul Heath heads ...

Ogilvy named global creative agency for World of Hyatt
Advertising
2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Ogilvy named global creative agency for World of Hyatt

Too much structure obstructs: Ogilvy's Reitermann
Advertising
Jan 12, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Too much structure obstructs: Ogilvy's Reitermann

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns
Digital
33 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to maximise DOOH returns

Digital out-of-home media buying is becoming more common and accessible across Asia. So how does it fit with an omnichannel strategy and how can you measure its returns?

Raya film festival: Watch ads from Julie’s, Petronas, McDonald’s and more
Advertising
1 hour ago
Surekha Ragavan

Raya film festival: Watch ads from Julie’s, ...

This year’s top prize goes to snack brand Julie’s, whose ad turned Raya stereotypes on its head and will be remembered for years to come.

TikTok to marketers: Go native and multigenerational
Digital
1 hour ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok to marketers: Go native and multigenerational

The platform enlisted KFC at NewFronts in the US to persuade advertisers to spend on TikTok.

Uninformed consent, addiction among persistent child safety issues for brands, platforms
Advertising
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Uninformed consent, addiction among persistent ...

CAMPAIGN360: Around 170,000 children go online for the first time every day, but the industry has yet to find a way to build their trust and target them safely.