Ogilvy China sees leadership changes as Melinda Po departs

Ogilvy China has named Yong Yuan as president of advertising in China following the departure of Melinda Po, who joined in 2021 to lead the division. Yong keeps his current responsibilities as president of Ogilvy Shanghai; his additional remit will include transformation and growth of the agency’s China business. He will work closely with leaders across all China offices.

Meanwhile, Angel Chen, currently chief growth officer for Ogilvy China, will take on the additional role of president of the Beijing office. She will be in charge of strategy and performance of office operations.

Chris Reitermann, CEO for Ogilvy Asia & Greater China said in a statement: “I am very grateful for both Yong and Angel for stepping up and taking on more responsibility at a capability and local office level, working closely with our key clients while also partnering with me on driving the overall strategy and performance of our business in China.”

At the same time, Autumn Guo has been promoted to managing director of the advertising division in Beijing, a step up from his previous position as managing partner. In this expanded role, Guo will be responsible for overall performance and transformation the advertising business in Beijing.

Additionally, Dahai Liu, currently deputy general manager of Ogilvy Qingdao, has been promoted to managing director. The Ogilvy veteran is said to be instrumental in the outpost’s business growth.

Susie Xu takes on an expanded mandate as head of brand strategy for Ogilvy China, in addition to her current title as VP, strategy for Ogilvy Beijing.In her new role, she will focus on the modernisation of the agency’s brand strategy offer and drive new business and client opportunities. Aki Xia has also been promoted to managing partner for Ogilvy Beijing.