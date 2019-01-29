beijing

BBC journalist leaves Beijing following 'threats' over Uyghur coverage
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

BBC journalist leaves Beijing following 'threats' over Uyghur coverage

John Sudworth has relocated to Taiwan following 'months of personal attacks' over the BBC's reporting, including of alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.

China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit to another airport
Jan 29, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit to another airport

Another CDF subsidiary, Duty Zero, at the Hong Kong International Airport, is an existing client.

Chinese boutique hotel gets creative and artistic
Jan 15, 2019
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Chinese boutique hotel gets creative and artistic

Hotel Chao taps on its unique spaces and artistic vibe to attract the creative audience.

Beijing goes local for groups
Dec 13, 2018
Megan Gell

Beijing goes local for groups

The megacity now caters for smaller, tailored experiences with a focus on boutique and home-grown gems.

Digital games: Beijing Olympics
Oct 16, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Digital games: Beijing Olympics

The equity gained for ‘Brand China’ in opening itself up and allowing visitors to experience what was once such an introspective and isolated nation was worth it.

Major Bloomberg event moves from Beijing to Singapore
Sep 3, 2018
Staff Writer

Major Bloomberg event moves from Beijing to Singapore

The New Economy Forum was moved to Singapore amid the China-US trade war.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

2 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

3 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

4 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

5 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Big field of agencies set to line up for Unilever media review

6 Agencies line up for Unilever media review

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

7 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

8 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

In-house or external agency? How about neither?

10 In-house or external agency? How about neither?