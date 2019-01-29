beijing
BBC journalist leaves Beijing following 'threats' over Uyghur coverage
John Sudworth has relocated to Taiwan following 'months of personal attacks' over the BBC's reporting, including of alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.
China Duty Free expands M&C Saatchi Spencer's remit to another airport
Another CDF subsidiary, Duty Zero, at the Hong Kong International Airport, is an existing client.
Chinese boutique hotel gets creative and artistic
Hotel Chao taps on its unique spaces and artistic vibe to attract the creative audience.
Beijing goes local for groups
The megacity now caters for smaller, tailored experiences with a focus on boutique and home-grown gems.
Digital games: Beijing Olympics
The equity gained for ‘Brand China’ in opening itself up and allowing visitors to experience what was once such an introspective and isolated nation was worth it.
Major Bloomberg event moves from Beijing to Singapore
The New Economy Forum was moved to Singapore amid the China-US trade war.
