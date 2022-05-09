Melinda Po is Mediabrands' first Greater China CEO

Mediabrands has appointed Melinda Po to the newly created position of CEO of Mediabrands Greater China. She partly replaces Chris Chen, who was appointed as China CEO in November 2019. However, Po’s remit will also include Taiwan and Hong Kong, and leaders in these markets will remain in place and report to her. They previously reported to Leigh Terry, Mediabrands’ Asia CEO.

Po’s appointment is effective immediately. She will be based in Shanghai and report to Terry. With 20 years of industry experience across the Greater China region, she redesigned the Ogilvy advertising and brand content business model in China as president of the advertising unit. She left her role at Ogilvy after just a year. Before that, Po led Edelman’s transformation in the region from 2018 to 2021.

“With an in-depth understanding of the complex ecosystem in Greater China, Melinda will focus on strategies to transform and futureproof the Mediabrands business across the Greater China region”, Terry stated in a media release.

Po said transformation and change are themes she is committed to with a special focus on “leveraging the network’s strength in data, technology, content and commerce".