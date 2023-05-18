Netflix stages orchestra experience for 'Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton story'

Netflix has staged a series of pop-ups that feature orchestras performing a range of instrumental covers of pop songs from the Bridgerton universe, to mark the release of Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton story.

The events are devised to highlight female empowerment, in homage to the story of a young Queen navigating her rise to power.

In London, a 25-piece orchestra performed at the Covent Garden Piazza, playing songs from Rhianna, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift. The orchestra was accompanied by British singer-songwriter Tiana Major9.

Netflix also staged an event in Liverpool where a quartet performed on Liverpool One Sugar House Steps.