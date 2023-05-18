Advertising Marketing PR News The Work
Imogen Watson
1 day ago

Netflix stages orchestra experience for 'Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton story'

The streaming service hosted two pop-up events in Liverpool and London.

Netflix: Covent Garden pop-up included a 25-piece orchestra
Netflix: Covent Garden pop-up included a 25-piece orchestra

Netflix has staged a series of pop-ups that feature orchestras performing a range of instrumental covers of pop songs from the Bridgerton universe, to mark the release of Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton story.

The events are devised to highlight female empowerment, in homage to the story of a young Queen navigating her rise to power.
 

In London, a 25-piece orchestra performed at the Covent Garden Piazza, playing songs from Rhianna, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift. 

The orchestra was accompanied by British singer-songwriter Tiana Major9.

Netflix also staged an event in Liverpool where a quartet performed on Liverpool One Sugar House Steps. 

Both of the events were free for the public and involved Regency-themed carriages for fans to step inside. 

 

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

1 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

2 Southeast Asia's top 50 brands for customer experience

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

3 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

4 Move and win roundup: Week of May 8, 2023

Are celebrities overused in advertising?

5 Are celebrities overused in advertising?

Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

6 Mirinda targets Gen Z 'M-pact' in latest brand refresh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

7 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

8 Vice Media to keep operating amid sale process

What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

9 What were the most creative and effective ads in 2022 in SEA?

Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

10 Singapore teen Zoe Gabriel on mastering TikTok stardom

Related Articles

Netflix set to appoint U.K. media agency
The Information
Apr 12, 2023
Shauna Lewis

Netflix set to appoint U.K. media agency

Netflix’s Jeremi Gorman on forthcoming ad tier innovations
Jan 11, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Netflix’s Jeremi Gorman on forthcoming ad tier ...

Netflix wants ad tier to be ‘as large as Hulu’
Jan 20, 2023
Jessica Heygate

Netflix wants ad tier to be ‘as large as Hulu’

Brands invest cautiously in Disney+ and Netflix
Dec 15, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Brands invest cautiously in Disney+ and Netflix

Just Published

Ogilvy Group Thailand emerges as APAC leader with six gold pencils in The One Show 2023
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy Group Thailand emerges as APAC leader with ...

A total of 20,166 pieces from 69 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2023.

Alibaba revenue disappoints, approves independent IPOs
1 day ago
Nikita Mishra

Alibaba revenue disappoints, approves independent IPOs

Amid underwhelming revenue growth in its full fiscal 2023 results, the group announces major restructuring with a timeline to list its logistics and grocery businesses. A slumping Hang Seng index adds to investor concerns.

Campaign Crash Course: Optimising your ad campaigns with retail data
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Optimising your ad campaigns ...

In this lesson, The Trade Desk provides a five-minute tutorial on how advertisers can make sense of a high-growth and innovative industry like TV.

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?
1 day ago
Mike Beukes

Could we put the AI genie back in the bottle?

The creative classes are under attack, but is it too late to do something?