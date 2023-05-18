Netflix stages orchestra experience for 'Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton story'

Netflix has staged a series of pop-ups that feature orchestras performing a range of instrumental covers of pop songs from the Bridgerton universe, to mark the release of Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton story.
In London, a 25-piece orchestra performed at the Covent Garden Piazza, playing songs from Rhianna, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift.
The orchestra was accompanied by British singer-songwriter Tiana Major9.
Netflix also staged an event in Liverpool where a quartet performed on Liverpool One Sugar House Steps.
Both of the events were free for the public and involved Regency-themed carriages for fans to step inside.