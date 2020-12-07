Advertising Marketing News
Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Arthur Sadoun and Maurice Lévy star in video promoting the virtual event.

Michelle Obama: former first lady set to appear at virtual seminar (Getty)
Publicis Groupe has enlisted former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama as part of a four-day virtual seminar, More Than Wishes, to discuss the company’s ambitions for the coming year.

Taking place via the company’s AI platform Marcel, the event will feature the attorney and author discussing the logistics of creating diverse, inclusive environments, as well as the importance of mentorship during challenging times.

Other guests include Bob Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company, who will be discussing creativity in the face of disruption; and Satya Nadella, chief executive of Microsoft, who is set to offer a perspective on how the working world has adapted to the trials and tribulations of 2020.

Publicis Groupe employees will be able to contribute to the virtual seminar via live Q&A sessions with each speaker.

A video created to promote More Than Wishes shows chief executive Arthur Sadoun and predecessor Maurice Lévy (now chairman of Publicis Groupe's supervisory board) as they watch footage of previous Annual Wishes events.

“These were the good old days,” a dishevelled Lévy laments as the pair eat crisps and get the ball rolling on this year’s virtual seminar.

“After such a challenging year we owe our people more than wishes for 2021,” Sadoun said. 

“This is our way to deeply thank everyone at Publicis for their contribution over the last 12 months; to celebrate all their achievements in striking back during this crisis; and set a clear course for the future.”

Sadoun continued: “At a time when most of us are still isolated, we believe it is our duty to unite everyone and demonstrate once again that when we wish together, we will together.” 

Last year, a lone Sadoun delivered festive wishes for Publicis Groupe’s Christmas video because everyone else was too "exhausted" to help.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

