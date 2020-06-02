marcel
Arthur Sadoun 'extremely worried for the world' as civil unrest continues in US
Publicis CEO also called for industry-wide solidarity in light of Covid-19.
Arthur Sadoun: Marcel has saved Publicis Groupe 2,000 jobs
The holding company leader addressed current events in America and internal news related to COVID in a video for staff.
Tiger Beer, Kenzo and WWF turn big cats' stripes into fashion
The brands and the wildlife NGO, along with Marcel Sydney, collaborated with emerging artists to create a unique clothing collection that raises awareness about the plight of wild tigers.
And here's....Marcel: Publicis unveils its AI system
Publicis Groupe has unveiled its much-anticipated AI-powered platform Marcel at its VivaTech event this morning in Paris.
AI cheat sheet: The basics of Einstein, Albert, Watson and friends
What in tarnation is a Vidora? And should you care? We asked some experts to help define the capabilities of the marketing-related AIs on offer.
Publicis picks Microsoft to build AI platform Marcel
The tool, which it promises will connect its 80,000 global employees, will be unveiled at the group’s Viva Technology event in Paris in May.
