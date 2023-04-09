Meta’s Reels is building a home for TikTok refugees

As the Biden administration threatens to ban TikTok in the U.S. and entities at the state and local level do the same, agencies focused on the platform are weighing what to do if the app disappears.

If a consumer ban does happen, other social media platforms have comparable offerings that would make transitioning from TikTok feasible, says Evan Horowitz, CEO and cofounder of Movers+Shakers.

One benefit of Meta closely copying TikTok with Reels is that agencies such as Movers+Shakers, which markets itself on driving brand success with millenials and Gen Z, see a doable transition to Reels should a ban occur.

The youth-focused agency holds webinars and writes blog posts on Reels and YouTube Shorts for the public and conducts lunch-and-learns and seminars that tailor social media strategy for clients. While the firm always encourages clients to diversify their social media presences and at least test emerging platforms, as it did when it made E.l.f. Cosmetics one of the first brands on BeReal, it is specifically advising to do just that in the light of a potential TikTok ban, Horowitz says.

About 30% of clients want Movers+Shakers’ advice about TikTok specifically, compared to 70% who are looking to connect with Gen Z and millennials more broadly, Horowitz said.

“We don’t want to be known as a TikTok agency,” he says. “In general, we’re not seeing that right now.”

The Biden administration has told TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, that it will not ban the app if it sells its shares. In March, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before a skeptical Congress, saying the company would prioritize the safety of minors in response to accusations that the platform negatively affects young users’ mental health. On Tuesday, the U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office fined TikTok £12.7 million, or about $16 million, for privacy breaches involving more than 1 million U.K. children.

Before Congress, Chew said that TikTok does not share data of U.S. users with the Chinese government and has never been asked to. Before the hearing, Chew posted on TikTok saying that the app has more than 150 million users in the U.S.

@tiktok Our CEO, Shou Chew, shares a special message on behalf of the entire TikTok team to thank our community of 150 million Americans ahead of his congressional hearing later this week. ♬ original sound - TikTok