Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
22 hours ago

Maybe what you really want is better sleep, brilliant Ikea campaign suggests

Maybe energy drinks, sleeping pills and anti-aging creams aren't the answer, says new work from Mother London.

Maybe what you really want is better sleep, brilliant Ikea campaign suggests

Ad Nut doesn't show you work from outside Asia too often, but sometimes a campaign is just too brilliant not to share. And that's certainly the case here.

Apart from the great concept, Ad Nut is super impressed that these images aren't computer trickery: You're looking at actual-sized Ikea items alongside outsized props.

The 'Tomorrow starts tonight' campaign, through Mother London, is running in press and out-of-home in the UK and Ireland. According to Campaign UK (where Ad Nut first saw this), photographer Amy Currell shot the images in camera using large-scale models designed by Andy Knight Ltd. You can see the full credit list on Campaign UK

Enlarge and enjoy:

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

2 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

4 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

7 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

9 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

10 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Related Articles

Watch: Ikea gives 'The Tortoise and the Hare' a prequel
Advertising
Sep 7, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Watch: Ikea gives 'The Tortoise and the Hare' a prequel

Groovy ghosts liven up the party in Ikea spot
Advertising
Apr 26, 2018
Ad Nut

Groovy ghosts liven up the party in Ikea spot

These bottles are on their way to become Ikea curtains
Advertising
Sep 15, 2020
Ad Nut

These bottles are on their way to become Ikea curtains

How Ikea and OMD enticed homebound Hong Kongers to upgrade their habitats
Advertising
Sep 11, 2020
Matthew Miller

How Ikea and OMD enticed homebound Hong Kongers to ...

Just Published

Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend in 2020 due to pandemic
Advertising
3 hours ago
Elaine Underwood

Auto industry faces 21% decline in global adspend ...

Zenith predicts a rebound in automotive ad spending in 2021 and 2022, growing 10.5% and 11.4%, respectively.

See all the winners from the first night of the APAC Effies
Advertising
4 hours ago
Staff Reporters

See all the winners from the first night of the ...

Leo Group, The Brand Agency, BBDO Japan, BC&F, Stanley St, Ogilvy Hong Kong, Ogilvy Sydney, BMF and GIGIL won gold Effies at the first of two virtual awards shows Thursday afternoon.

How creatives freed their minds during lockdown
Advertising
12 hours ago
Gemma Charles

How creatives freed their minds during lockdown

While the world ground to a virtual halt in the grip of the Covid pandemic, creativity remained unfettered. Campaign asked creatives to open up about the craft stories behind the spots.

Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits media auditing
Media
12 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Ebiquity picks up 20 clients after Accenture quits ...

Revenues still slumped by a quarter because of Covid-19.