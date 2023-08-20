Analysis Media Technology
Coral Cripps
1 day ago

Majority of advertisers set to invest in programmatic as cookie dies

Warc report sees higher programmatic spending, while 63% of advertisers are also now relying on second party data, according to IAB.

Warc: nearly three quarters of digital ad spend will be transacted programmatically in 2023 (Getty Images)
Warc: nearly three quarters of digital ad spend will be transacted programmatically in 2023 (Getty Images)

As third-party tracking cookies continue to be phased out, a majority of advertisers and agencies plan to invest more in programmatic over the next year, according to a Warc report.

The study, which explores current major trends shaping programmatic advertising and adtech, has claimed that 74% of advertisers and 80% of agencies expect their investment in programmatic “to increase over the next 12 months” (according to data sourced from IAB Europe).

It has also cited research from Dentsu, which found that nearly three quarters (71%) of digital spending will be transacted programmatically across various platforms in 2023.

The growth of emerging channels – including connected TV, gaming, programmatic audio, retail and digital out-of-home – is additionally credited for scaling the programmatic ecosystem.

As a complete phasing out of third-party tracking cookies is fixed to take place next year, advertisers are searching for alternative means of targeting and measurement and are exploring more contextual and interest-based targeting methods – such as images, audio, location, content sentiment, time and weather.

Advertisers are also pushing harder to collect first- and second-party data to gain insights about their customers, collaborating with publishers, platforms and technology partners to leverage shared data and insights.

A survey conducted this year by ad verification platform DoubleVerify (which surveyed 406 marketers in total) found that 94% of advertisers indicated plans to rely on contextual advertising for some or most of their buys in 2023.

It also found that 49% of advertisers are using first-party data, while the IAB found that 63% of advertisers are now using second party data – a 23% increase from 2021.

However, advertisers have also noted various caveats related to the growth of programmatic channels.

As investment in media continues to fragment, 57% are worried about finding ways to standardise data across channels. As new walled-garden environments are introduced with new media types, 44% have also expressed concerns about tackling related issues, such as transparency and integration.

Leah Askew, senior vice-president and head of Precision Media at Digitas North America, said: “In a post third-party cookie world, the biggest challenge for advertisers is that there isn’t a ubiquitous one-size-fits-all answer. I think many advertisers have a plan. They have components of how they’ll move forward, but no one is completely clear on how it’ll all come together, just yet.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

1 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

4 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

5 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

6 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

7 Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

8 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

9 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

10 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

Related Articles

As cookies and IDs are phased out, advertising will be personified
Mar 16, 2023
Niall Hogan

As cookies and IDs are phased out, advertising will ...

Marketers are too complacent about the cookie apocalypse: What needs to happen now?
Jul 18, 2023
Rueben Vijaratnam

Marketers are too complacent about the cookie ...

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic targeting system
Jul 30, 2020
Simon Gwynn

EBay looks beyond cookies with new programmatic ...

In the post-cookie world, context, sentiments and emotions can better target ads
Sep 21, 2020
Laura Quigley

In the post-cookie world, context, sentiments and ...

Just Published

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett ...

Lost in translation but found in rhythm? Leo Burnett’s delightfully absurd campaign for McDonald’s Indonesia transforms a Happy Meal into a dramatic interpretative dance of confusion.

How brands are taking back ownership of livestreaming in China
7 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

How brands are taking back ownership of livestreamin...

While livestreaming remains the mainstay of marketing in China's e-commerce sector, brands are increasingly building their own channels to compete with the industry's superhosts.

The new era of social influence: Content beyond human capabilities
8 hours ago
Agalia Tan

The new era of social influence: Content beyond ...

From the Pope in Balenciaga to The Beatles' reviving one last record, AI is handing the reins back to culture in ways we've never seen before. So, what's the cautionary tale here? We Are Social Singapore's Agalia Tan explores.

Elon Musk reveals X users will no longer be able to block unwanted followers
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Elon Musk reveals X users will no longer be able to ...

In the latest round of ongoing announcements, Musk says the block feature will be deleted and only made available for direct messages.