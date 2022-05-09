Advertising Media PR News
Alison Weissbrot
2 days ago

Major ad holding companies to fund staff travel for abortion access

Three of the ad industry’s largest agency holding companies have revamped their benefits packages to fund travel for women seeking abortions in the US, in wake of the Supreme Court’s leaked memo.

Getty Images
Getty Images

The ad industry is starting to react to the momentous implications around Roe v. Wade in the US.

US-based Interpublic Group (IPG) and France-based Publicis Groupe on Monday confirmed to Campaign US that they will commit to funding travel for women in the country seeking abortion access. 

In an email, a spokesperson told Campaign US that “IPG is updating our healthcare benefits to provide funding for travel that allows consistent access to healthcare, including abortion care and other critical medical services.”

Publicis Groupe also notified employees in a virtual roundtable with CEO Arthur Sadoun on Wednesday that it will continue to support reproductive healthcare for employees in the US, including supporting access to travel for abortions, according a spokesperson.  

IPG and Publicis join WPP, which on Friday revealed in a leaked memo from CEO Mark Read to U.S. staffers that the holding company was updating its healthcare benefits to include travel funding for employees in the country seeking abortion access. 

“Many of you have spoken to me and your agency leadership teams following changes in the laws governing reproductive healthcare in the US at the state level, and the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade,” the memo said. “We don’t know the full details or impact of these potential changes in reproductive rights yet, but we do know we want our people to have the same health coverage regardless of where they live.”

Campaign US also reached out to Stagwell, which declined to comment. Omnicom did not respond to a request for comment.

The ad industry is starting to react to the implications around Roe v. Wade while their clients remain largely silent on the divisive issue. Last week, PR firm Edelman and subsidiary Zeno Group came under fire for advising its high-profile corporate clients to keep quiet on the topic.

Advertising agencies are dealing with an unprecedented talent crisis and are seeking to retain staff looking for more support and flexibility in the workplace after the COVID-19 pandemic. Decisions regarding access to healthcare come as holding companies face high employee turnover and a tight labor market.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

2 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

3 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

4 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

5 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

6 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

7 As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

8 A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

How the year’s best Raya ad was made

9 How the year’s best Raya ad was made

David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

10 David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

Related Articles

The first brands begin take stand against leaked US abortion ruling
Marketing
2 days ago
Ewan Larkin

The first brands begin take stand against leaked US ...

Asia-Pacific CMOs struggle to align staff with new marketing challenges
Marketing
Nov 16, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Asia-Pacific CMOs struggle to align staff with new ...

The people paradox for agencies: client satisfaction is up, staff happiness lags
Advertising
Sep 27, 2021
James Shoreland

The people paradox for agencies: client satisfaction...

Talent crunch dominates APAC brand marketing challenges
Advertising
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Talent crunch dominates APAC brand marketing challenges

Just Published

Leveraging esports fandom through storytelling
Analysis
3 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Leveraging esports fandom through storytelling

CAMPAIGN360: Panellists shared strategy tips for brands through authentic content and innovate use of channels.

VMLY&R picks chief commerce and strategy officer for Asia
Marketing
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

VMLY&R picks chief commerce and strategy officer ...

Nick Pan has been promoted to this role, and will work closely with the recently announced chief growth officer Camellia Tan as well as CEO Yi-Chung Tay.

Disney+ exceeds subscriber growth expectations in fiscal Q2
Marketing
4 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney+ exceeds subscriber growth expectations in ...

The streaming service posted strong growth in subscribers and revenue per user—driven in large part by Disney+ Hotstar in Asia—as rival Netflix plateaus.