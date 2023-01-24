Advertising News The Work
Shauna Lewis
Jan 24, 2023

Saatchi & Saatchi unveils new twist on 'Pregnant man' ad for anniversary of Roe vs Wade

This is the second time the agency has brought back the famous ad.

Saatchi & Saatchi unveils new twist on 'Pregnant man' ad for anniversary of Roe vs Wade

Saatchi & Saatchi has recreated its "Pregnant man" ad on the 50th anniversary of Roe vs Wade.

It follows the classic ad being brought back last year, following the decision to overturn Roe vs Wade (a landmark decision that made abortion legal) in the US Supreme Court.

The agency originally created the work, which placed a male head on a pregnant body, for the Health Education Council in 1970, with the line “Would you be more careful if it was you that got pregnant?”.

In August last year, the work was changed and brought back in response to comments by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, a long-term opposer of abortion rights.

On the 50th anniversary of the 1973 ruling, the agency has recreated its work once more.

This time, the work is entitled “50 years of men making decisions over women’s bodies”. 

The heads of Clarence Thomas, Neil M Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, John G Roberts and Brett M Kavanaugh – the judges who sat on the Supreme Court that overturned Roe vs Wade – have been added to the pregnant bodies.

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said the agency will continue to “lend historic Saatchi creative” until there is change, and added: “Fifty years would usually be a milestone to celebrate, but instead, we commiserate with all the women in the United States whose bodies have, once again, been ruled to be outside their sphere of autonomy. 

“The Supreme Court has only appointed four female judges in the past 50 years, and the 1973 ruling was made by an entirely male court – and as such, the question of how men would behave, think or even vote if they were the ones who got pregnant is a conversation that is unfortunately as relevant now as it was five decades ago."

 
 

 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Roe vs Wade: Saatchi & Saatchi recreates famous 'Pregnant man' ad in protest
Aug 2, 2022
Imogen Watson

Roe vs Wade: Saatchi & Saatchi recreates famous ...

Women to Watch 2022: Sandy Wu, Saatchi & Saatchi
Nov 16, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Sandy Wu, Saatchi & Saatchi

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head group-wide creative practice
May 26, 2022
Ben Bold

Publicis promotes Saatchi & Saatchi CEO to head ...

In a post-Roe world, we need to be better at marketing healthcare to women
Jul 11, 2022
Diana Brooks

In a post-Roe world, we need to be better at ...

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.