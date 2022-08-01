Advertising Analysis
Imogen Watson
Aug 2, 2022

Roe vs Wade: Saatchi & Saatchi recreates famous 'Pregnant man' ad in protest

UK agency reacts to recent comments by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

'Pregnant man': Saatchi & Saatchi's 1970 ad has inspired this protest piece
'Pregnant man': Saatchi & Saatchi's 1970 ad has inspired this protest piece

Saatchi & Saatchi has brought back one of its classic ads to express its opposition to the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe versus Wade. 

The new version of "Pregnant man" singles out US Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, who recently attacked figures such as Boris Johnson and Prince Harry for "commenting on American law"

"Pregnant man" was originally created in 1970 for the Health Education Council as the agency emerged out of Cramer Saatchi. 

The line "Would you be more careful if it was you that got pregnant" has been changed to "Would you be more careful with your vote if it was you that got pregnant?".

Alito has a long record of opposing abortion rights and has voted to uphold every abortion law the Supreme Court has considered since his confirmation in 2006. 

Saatchi & Saatchi chief creative officer Franki Goodwin said: “We should be using every platform we have in the UK to show support for women’s rights as they are rolled back in the US. We are proud to be able to lend this iconic piece of Saatchi creative to highlight the hypocrisy and the regression of the Supreme Court’s decision."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

4 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

5 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024: APAC adtech leaders respond

7 Cookie-cutting delayed to 2024, APAC adtech leaders respond

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered

8 Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan move to StanChart

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

9 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

10 Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

Related Articles

Major ad holding companies to fund staff travel for abortion access
Advertising
May 10, 2022
Alison Weissbrot

Major ad holding companies to fund staff travel for ...

In a post-Roe world, we need to be better at marketing healthcare to women
Advertising
Jul 11, 2022
Diana Brooks

In a post-Roe world, we need to be better at ...

UK's advertising watchdog censures Alibaba over programmatic ad sexualising young girl
News
May 19, 2022
Ben Bold

UK's advertising watchdog censures Alibaba over ...

Adland reacts after Google rolls out further ad controls for users globally
Digital
May 16, 2022
Shauna Lewis

Adland reacts after Google rolls out further ad ...

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Marketing
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola

Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?
Advertising
5 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?

SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad
The Work
5 hours ago
Ad Nut

Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad

The tennis legend surprises a young fan five years after a viral press conference moment at the US Open.