Roe vs Wade: Saatchi & Saatchi recreates famous 'Pregnant man' ad in protest

Saatchi & Saatchi has brought back one of its classic ads to express its opposition to the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe versus Wade.

The new version of "Pregnant man" singles out US Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, who recently attacked figures such as Boris Johnson and Prince Harry for "commenting on American law".

"Pregnant man" was originally created in 1970 for the Health Education Council as the agency emerged out of Cramer Saatchi.

The line "Would you be more careful if it was you that got pregnant" has been changed to "Would you be more careful with your vote if it was you that got pregnant?".

Alito has a long record of opposing abortion rights and has voted to uphold every abortion law the Supreme Court has considered since his confirmation in 2006.

Saatchi & Saatchi chief creative officer Franki Goodwin said: “We should be using every platform we have in the UK to show support for women’s rights as they are rolled back in the US. We are proud to be able to lend this iconic piece of Saatchi creative to highlight the hypocrisy and the regression of the Supreme Court’s decision."