Marketing PR Analysis News
Ewan Larkin
21 hours ago

The first brands begin take stand against leaked US abortion ruling

OkCupid, Ben & Jerry’s, Bumble and Yelp are among the first to respond.

Getty Images
Getty Images

The leaked initial US Supreme Court draft majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked outrage across the United States, and several companies are using social media to voice their opposition.  

Dating platform OkCupid was one of the first to respond, urging followers to tag brands they want to see take action and sign the “Don’t Ban Equality” statement. 

The “Don’t Ban Equality” statement was created in response to 2019 state legislation that restricted access to reproductive healthcare.

Other supporters, such as Bumble and Ben & Jerry’s, also spoke out.

Ben & Jerry’s created a Twitter thread, commenting on the impact the draft decision would have Black people. The company also encouraged users to support the National Network for Abortion Funds. 

Meanwhile, a Yelp spokesperson told Fortune that, “turning back the clock on the progress women have made over the past 50 years will have a seismic impact on our society and economy.”

The spokesperson added that Congress must codify reproductive healthcare rights into law, and that more companies will need to “step up” to protect their employees.

Source:
PRWeek

Major ad holding companies to fund staff travel for abortion access
Advertising
15 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Major ad holding companies to fund staff travel for ...

Hong Kong exhibit targets gender-selective abortion
Advertising
Apr 12, 2016
Gabey Goh

Hong Kong exhibit targets gender-selective abortion

