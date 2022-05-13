Advertising Marketing Opinions
Melissa Robertson
16 hours ago

Let’s give it a name: micro depression

This Mental Health Awareness Week, here's how you can tackle micro depression head-on before it takes a stranglehold.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

“People are either mentally healthy or mentally ill.” So said comedy baddie, Piers Morgan, in a recent interview. 

He went on to pronounce: “I think the vast majority of people are mentally healthy [….] people who are clinically depressed or seriously mentally ill are getting lost in the wash of millions of people self-identifying as ‘I’ve got mental health issues.’ […] we’ve got to toughen up.”

#[email protected]&%*! Sigh.

Let’s just get this out there. I couldn’t disagree with him more. It’s unhelpful and, worse, it’s retrograde.

The advent of more public discourse about mental health is fantastic. But I can’t help feeling that it revolves quite rigidly around "diagnosis" of some form of mental illness: depression, anxiety, panic attacks, OCD, PTSD. There tends to be a formal label applied to determine the exact form of mental unwellness. 

But what if it’s not quite that simple. What if Morgan has got it horribly, terribly wrong (god forbid)? That, for the rest of us, it’s not just a question of toughening up, learning resilience, and other bollocks about stiff-upper-lip-ness. That we’re all still deeply affected by a legacy of confusion, loneliness and fear from the pandemic, and it’s likely to keep its shadowy claws stuck in us for years to come. It’s stealthy and it's insidious.

There’s an assumption that there has to be some kind of road to Damascus moment with mental health. We talk about breakdowns, panic attacks, hallucinations, alcohol abuse or suicidal thoughts as "evidence". And if you haven’t experienced something this specific, you can’t say you have a mental health issue.

From my experience, from talking to the team at work – as well as to old colleagues, friends, neighbours and acquaintances – it’s far more nuanced than that. There’s a struggle, a feeling, but it’s less specific, not quite diagnosable as "something". And because there’s not a "thing" or specific event trigger (well, other than Covid), it’s just, well, there, and it doesn’t seem to be going away.

You can see it in their eyes and their mannerisms. Just a sadness or disquiet that niggles away. When people are "self-identifying" in this way, it may not require medication or tailored psychological support, but should that negate it? Left unacknowledged, or unattended, it might spiral.

I’ve spent many hours scouring the internet for academic articles on what I can only describe as "micro depression", but have failed to hit the jackpot. There are interesting stats that suggest that 15% of us might be affected by a mental health problem at any one time in the UK. I can’t help but feel that this underplays a far more widespread problem.

The pandemic triggered a 25% increase in the prevalence of anxiety and depression globally. Those will be the formally recognised cases, rather than the multitude of out-of-sorts-more-regularly-than-before cases.

As businesses, and more importantly, humans, it’s our duty to provide the support that can help these "not formally mentally unwell" people. I feel that I exist in their ranks. Menopause is a bitch, I have a "formally mentally unwell" child, a demanding job (that I love), alongside two other children and a husband to look after (ditto previous parenthesis). And there are tough days. I’m not much of a crier, but I do it more often than I used to. It feels destabilising and chafes against my generally glass-half-full approach to life. I find it reassuring that my partners and colleagues know a little bit about these struggles. It’s healthier and more compassionate.

Businesses all have health and safety policies. But they tend to focus on physical health and physical safety. But if we’re to properly safeguard our staff, and retain the brilliance within our industry, we need to entirely reframe not only our policies, but our attitudes, our actions, and our provisions. Forget the language of "benefits", there should be "mandatories" when it comes to providing the necessary support:

  • Invest in proper support programmes that are easily accessible and confidential. Some starters for 10 that are affordable but robust are Spill and Self Space. Both organisations offer content, talks, workshops, training and on-demand therapy to provide staff with the tools both to support any colleagues who might be suffering, but also to recognise any personal challenges.

  • Assign responsibility for checking up on each and every person in the organisation, preferably on a weekly basis.

  • Introduce rules of engagement to protect against the always-on dynamic of our industry:

    • Reduce the auto settings on diary invites to allow breathing space between back-to-back Zoom calls (25 mins instead of 30; 50 mins instead of an hour)

    • Encourage people to respect a "working day" – avoid sending emails after a certain time or on weekends, and tell people to not feel compelled to respond out of hours

    • If individual habits or circumstances require more unusual working hours, you can also recommend programmes like Boomerang or RightInbox to send draft emails at a future (more respectful) time.

  • Create a culture of openness and trust:

    • Trust people to manage their time themselves and oppose the tyranny of real or virtual presenteeism.

    • Encourage open conversations about all kinds of mental health, so that everyone can react supportively.

    • Actively reassure against stigma and discrimination.

  • Encourage active behaviours:

    • Introduce health plans, such as Vitality, that reward healthy habits.

    • Recommend  "walking meetings" as an antidote to video calls, and break from sitting down, so that people can get fresh air and exercise more frequently, while taking calls.

Let’s tackle micro depression head-on before it takes a stranglehold.

Melissa Robertson is chief executive of Dark Horses.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

2 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

3 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

4 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

5 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

6 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

7 A third of UK consumers would cancel Netflix subscription if it became ad-funded: survey

David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

8 David Droga: Keeping Droga5 is not personal

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

9 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble for brands?

10 Is creating a virtual influencer worth the trouble for brands?

Related Articles

How companies can address mental-health concerns in the pandemic
Advertising
Jun 3, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

How companies can address mental-health concerns in ...

Times Network launches mental health initiative in India
Media
Dec 14, 2020
Campaign India Team

Times Network launches mental health initiative in ...

Body-shaming brands and the male mental health crisis
Advertising
1 day ago
Yasmin Arrigo

Body-shaming brands and the male mental health crisis

We need to walk the walk on mental health in the workplace
Analysis
Apr 6, 2022
June Kissel

We need to walk the walk on mental health in the ...

Just Published

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand
Advertising
15 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Following WPP’s ‘unprecedented’ US$4 billion deal with Coca-Cola, Sprite launches a monumental global campaign. Brand and agency teams discuss this tireless months-long process.

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in one's skin
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in ...

The co-branded work by McCann Shanghai for lipstick and lingerie came from the insight that traditional beauty norms still weigh on many Chinese women.

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative officer
Advertising
20 hours ago
Shawn Paul Wood

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative ...

DeCourcy left Wieden+Kennedy in December, announcing that she would retire from the advertising industry.

How viable is Instagram’s latest NFT initiative?
Analysis
1 day ago
Bethanie Ryder

How viable is Instagram’s latest NFT initiative?

As a centralised platform, Instagram will undoubtedly face challenges in introducing NFT display options.