depression
Oct 21, 2019
I was scared to tell my employer I was depressed
In the latest edition of Untold Stories, an agency employee recalls his struggle to get the help he needed with depression.
Dec 4, 2018
Six out of 10 Australian creatives at risk of depression
TOP OF THE CHARTS: First in-depth study into mental illness in the creative, media and marketing industries finds high stress levels, but also high literacy and support.
Apr 23, 2018
No, a keyboard app can't 'prevent tragedy from depression'
Samsung and BBDO claim a new keyboard app performs a kind of emotional autocorrect. But the companies have gone too far in their claims, and the tool doesn't seem to work very well either.
Jul 5, 2016
'Fall down seven times, stand up eight': My 7th fall
Jonathan Sanchez rallies the marketing industry to help peers suffering from mental illness.
