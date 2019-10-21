depression

I was scared to tell my employer I was depressed
Oct 21, 2019
Anonymous

I was scared to tell my employer I was depressed

In the latest edition of Untold Stories, an agency employee recalls his struggle to get the help he needed with depression.

Six out of 10 Australian creatives at risk of depression
Dec 4, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Six out of 10 Australian creatives at risk of depression

TOP OF THE CHARTS: First in-depth study into mental illness in the creative, media and marketing industries finds high stress levels, but also high literacy and support.

No, a keyboard app can't 'prevent tragedy from depression'
Apr 23, 2018
Matthew Miller

No, a keyboard app can't 'prevent tragedy from depression'

Samsung and BBDO claim a new keyboard app performs a kind of emotional autocorrect. But the companies have gone too far in their claims, and the tool doesn't seem to work very well either.

'Fall down seven times, stand up eight': My 7th fall
Jul 5, 2016
Jonathan Sanchez

'Fall down seven times, stand up eight': My 7th fall

Jonathan Sanchez rallies the marketing industry to help peers suffering from mental illness.

