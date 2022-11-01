Advertising News The Work
Gurjit Degun
Nov 2, 2022

Lego's 'biggest and most playful' festive campaign to date stars Katy Perry

The brand is marking its 90th anniversary this year.

Lego's 'biggest and most playful' festive campaign to date stars Katy Perry

The Lego Group has enlisted Katy Perry for what it is calling its "biggest and most playful" festive campaign to date.

The toy brand, which is marking its 90th anniversary this year, worked in collaboration with children to create the ad.

The film shows children playing together to create a vehicle out of Lego. Perry is then shown pulling a lever and the children run outside to see their creation in a life-size version.

Aptly dressed in a Lego dress, Perry has boarded the vehicle and begins to sing Firework. The children join her to hand out gifts.

The work rests on Lego research that found 84% of children wished they could spend more time playing with their parents.

The film has been created by Julie Koch, Gonzalo Torres Arce and Martin Rathschau Nielsen at Lego's in-house agency, The Lego Agency. It was directed by Traktor through Stink Paris.

The global campaign will run across TV, digital, out of home, social and ecommerce, as well as in Lego stores in 35 markets.

The Lego Group's chief product and marketing officer, Julia Goldin, said: "At the Lego Group, children are our role models – they inspire us with their creativity, curiosity and imagination, so who better to turn to for our holiday campaign.

"Our new campaign is a celebration of the creative power and optimism that children possess. They see endless possibilities for play and show us the difference play can make to the world as they rebuild it for the better. We want to inspire people of all ages to prioritise play over perfection and unleash a childlike joy this holiday season."

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

7 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

8 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

9 What are Chinese sponsors hoping to get out of the World Cup?

Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

10 Dentsu Group outlines new global management structure

Related Articles

Lego Group invites adults to play as it launches event series
Marketing
Sep 25, 2022
Ida Axling

Lego Group invites adults to play as it launches ...

Lego hosts array of activations to celebrate '90 years of play'
Advertising
Aug 11, 2022
Ben Bold

Lego hosts array of activations to celebrate '90 ...

Watch the thrilling tale of Lego's 'Damp Knight'
Advertising
Sep 23, 2021
Ad Nut

Watch the thrilling tale of Lego's 'Damp Knight'

Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a firefighting dragon and dancing cacti
Advertising
Nov 2, 2021
Shauna Lewis

Lego's Christmas ad mixes Star Wars with a ...

Just Published

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming
Media
6 hours ago
Chris Kyme

Why Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising is underperforming

Based on a recent study by Hong Kong Baptist University, OOH ads are failing to capture people as they severely lack creativity.

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Tara Crosby, Twitch

Overseeing Twitch’s highest-performing sales team in APAC, Crosby’s passion and ability to lead from the front has seen her smash targets and even outpace forecasts.

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or here to stay?
Advertising
7 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Campaign CMO Outlook: Is the metaverse a fad or ...

In this second part of the 2022 CMO Outlook report, Campaign uncovers how chief marketing officers view a new form of digital advertising; metaverse-based marketing. Meanwhile, marketers also reveal their latest thoughts on talent and on agency partnerships.

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech
Marketing
12 hours ago
Eric Solomon

What I learned leaving the agency world for tech

And what I'm up to now that I’m back.