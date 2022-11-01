Lego's 'biggest and most playful' festive campaign to date stars Katy Perry

The Lego Group has enlisted Katy Perry for what it is calling its "biggest and most playful" festive campaign to date.

The toy brand, which is marking its 90th anniversary this year, worked in collaboration with children to create the ad.

The film shows children playing together to create a vehicle out of Lego. Perry is then shown pulling a lever and the children run outside to see their creation in a life-size version.

Aptly dressed in a Lego dress, Perry has boarded the vehicle and begins to sing Firework. The children join her to hand out gifts.

The work rests on Lego research that found 84% of children wished they could spend more time playing with their parents.

The film has been created by Julie Koch, Gonzalo Torres Arce and Martin Rathschau Nielsen at Lego's in-house agency, The Lego Agency. It was directed by Traktor through Stink Paris.

The global campaign will run across TV, digital, out of home, social and ecommerce, as well as in Lego stores in 35 markets.

The Lego Group's chief product and marketing officer, Julia Goldin, said: "At the Lego Group, children are our role models – they inspire us with their creativity, curiosity and imagination, so who better to turn to for our holiday campaign.

"Our new campaign is a celebration of the creative power and optimism that children possess. They see endless possibilities for play and show us the difference play can make to the world as they rebuild it for the better. We want to inspire people of all ages to prioritise play over perfection and unleash a childlike joy this holiday season."