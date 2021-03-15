Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Ecommerce platform Lazada has announced that it will stream a 'virtual concert' featuring Korean group NCT Dream and American singer-songwriter Katy Perry live across six markets on March 26.

The event, billed as a "Shoppertainment-packed Lazada Super Party concert" kicks off the brand's ninth anniversary celebrations. The concert will serve as a countdown to Lazada’s 'Surprise Birthday Sale' event, which starts at midnight on March 27. Consumers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam will be able to see the concert via Lazada’s in-app livestream channel LazLive, as well as local broadcasting networks and social media platforms.

The concert will be themed around celebrating ‘everyday heroes’: frontline essential workers as well as community individuals. Other performers include Agnez Mo, Raisa and 3 Diva from Indonesia; Haqiem Rusli and Ismail Izzani from Malaysia; Mimiyuuuh and Alden Richards from the Philippines; Jasmine Sokko and Nathan Hartono from Singapore; “Bella” Ranee Campen and Da Endorphine from Thailand; and Ha Anh Tuan, Tran Thanh and Den from Vietnam. The brand has created a Spotify playlist as a preview.