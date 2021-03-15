Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

A livestreamed March 26 concert featuring the Korean boy band and American singer will count down to the midnight launch of the brand's ninth anniversary sale.

Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry

Ecommerce platform Lazada has announced that it will stream a 'virtual concert' featuring Korean group NCT Dream and American singer-songwriter Katy Perry live across six markets on March 26.

The event, billed as a "Shoppertainment-packed Lazada Super Party concert" kicks off the brand's ninth anniversary celebrations. The concert will serve as a countdown to Lazada’s 'Surprise Birthday Sale' event, which starts at midnight on March 27. Consumers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam will be able to see the concert via Lazada’s in-app livestream channel LazLive, as well as local broadcasting networks and social media platforms.

The concert will be themed around celebrating ‘everyday heroes’: frontline essential workers as well as community individuals. Other performers include Agnez Mo, Raisa and 3 Diva from Indonesia; Haqiem Rusli and Ismail Izzani from Malaysia; Mimiyuuuh and Alden Richards from the Philippines; Jasmine Sokko and Nathan Hartono from Singapore; “Bella” Ranee Campen and Da Endorphine from Thailand; and Ha Anh Tuan, Tran Thanh and Den from Vietnam. The brand has created a Spotify playlist as a preview.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

2 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

3 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

4 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

6 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

8 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

9 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

10 Visa names new APAC head of marketing

Related Articles

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada
Media
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada

'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': Lazada Group CMO
Digital
Jul 21, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

'This is a pivotal moment in ecommerce history': ...

GroupM to offer clients preferential access to Lazada assets
Digital
Jun 3, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

GroupM to offer clients preferential access to ...

Just Published

Agency diversity efforts still need more urgency, rigour
Advertising
33 minutes ago
Matthew Miller

Agency diversity efforts still need more urgency, ...

While agency networks in APAC are making progress on the DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) front, too many are still offering more in the way of assurances than concrete plans and evidence.

Terrifying tail tale adapted to sell insurance
Advertising
36 minutes ago
Ad Nut

Terrifying tail tale adapted to sell insurance

New Zealand's Partners Life uses the story rodents revile most, in an animated spot by Special Group New Zealand.

Facebook signs deal with News Corp in Australia
News
49 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Facebook signs deal with News Corp in Australia

Tech platform will pay media conglomerate an undisclosed fee to use its content.

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced
News
1 hour ago
Staff

Women Leading Change Awards jury announced

The entry deadline for the awards celebrating women who lead, inspire and motivate greatness in the industry in APAC is March 23, with late entries accepted until March 31.