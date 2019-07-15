A chat with the company's CEO Alessandro Bogliolo on Tiffany's upcoming Shanghai exhibition, the trade war, and the brand’s overall strategies in China.
Born in Californian surf and skate culture, streetwear has become a form of self-expression and a subtle political statement in China.
Despite the current economic uncertainty, McKinsey is confident about the pivotal role that Chinese luxury shoppers will continue to play in the global luxury market.
Challenging gender norms in the Asian cultural system will not be easy. Calvin Klein’s latest regional campaign is a brave shot.
In an investigative video, CCTV journalists demonstrated how easily one could find an agency in China to boost an account’s digital popularity.
The authors of a research report by Ruder Finn and Consumer Search Group discuss brand innovation and omnichannel retail strategies.
