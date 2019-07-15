Yiling Pan

Send feedback to Yiling Pan.
How Tiffany’s China strategy combats economic turbulence
Digital
Jul 15, 2019
Yiling Pan

How Tiffany’s China strategy combats economic ...

A chat with the company's CEO Alessandro Bogliolo on Tiffany's upcoming Shanghai exhibition, the trade war, and the brand’s overall strategies in China.

Is streetwear a tool of self expression in China?
Marketing
May 27, 2019
Yiling Pan

Is streetwear a tool of self expression in China?

Born in Californian surf and skate culture, streetwear has become a form of self-expression and a subtle political statement in China.

4 key takeaways from McKinsey’s Chinese Luxury Consumers 2019 report
Marketing
May 6, 2019
Yiling Pan

4 key takeaways from McKinsey’s Chinese Luxury ...

Despite the current economic uncertainty, McKinsey is confident about the pivotal role that Chinese luxury shoppers will continue to play in the global luxury market.

Calvin Klein embraces diversity with first-ever Women’s Day campaign for Asia
The Work
Mar 7, 2019
Yiling Pan

Calvin Klein embraces diversity with first-ever ...

Challenging gender norms in the Asian cultural system will not be easy. Calvin Klein’s latest regional campaign is a brave shot.

China’s state media investigates fake followers of celebrities
Digital
Mar 4, 2019
Yiling Pan

China’s state media investigates fake followers of ...

In an investigative video, CCTV journalists demonstrated how easily one could find an agency in China to boost an account’s digital popularity.

How brands are missing opportunities with wealthy Chinese
Marketing
Jan 28, 2019
Yiling Pan

How brands are missing opportunities with wealthy ...

The authors of a research report by Ruder Finn and Consumer Search Group discuss brand innovation and omnichannel retail strategies.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia