2 days ago
Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry
A livestreamed March 26 concert featuring the Korean boy band and American singer will count down to the midnight launch of the brand's ninth anniversary sale.
Nov 20, 2017
Katy Perry visa denial? A checklist for hiring celebrities in China
Zero tolerance: Five things China's government and/or public won't accept in celebrity endorsers.
Apr 5, 2012
Largest-ever Adidas marketing campaign continues globally
GLOBAL - Adidas has launched the latest chapter of its largest-ever 'Adidas is all in' campaign for its ClimaCool collection, leveraging the influence of prominent global celebrities including David Beckham and Katy Perry.
