Lazada announces concert with NCT Dream, Katy Perry
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

A livestreamed March 26 concert featuring the Korean boy band and American singer will count down to the midnight launch of the brand's ninth anniversary sale.

Katy Perry visa denial? A checklist for hiring celebrities in China
Nov 20, 2017
Yiling Pan

Zero tolerance: Five things China's government and/or public won't accept in celebrity endorsers.

Largest-ever Adidas marketing campaign continues globally
Apr 5, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Largest-ever Adidas marketing campaign continues globally

GLOBAL - Adidas has launched the latest chapter of its largest-ever 'Adidas is all in' campaign for its ClimaCool collection, leveraging the influence of prominent global celebrities including David Beckham and Katy Perry.

