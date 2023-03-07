Lack of women in boardrooms due partly to resistance, survey finds

There is a lack of racial and gender diversity in boardrooms today as most organisations require previous board experience or are resistant to change, R3’s has found.
53.8% of women said the onboarding of more women and minorities is prevented by a lack of board experience, according to a survey commissioned by R3’s Women of the World network and Campaign Asia-Pacific.
In addition, 51.3% of women polled said that the boardroom culture is not inclusive enough to attract women and minorities.
When asked what is preventing boards from improving racial and gender inclusion at companies, 53.8% of women said that boards have a lack of understanding of the benefits of diversity. Furthermore, 48.7% said that boards are resistant to change.
Other key findings from the survey:
- 74.4% feel women are under-represented at events because of the daily workload, which takes priority over personal and industry development.
- Encouragement from mentors will go a long way in enabling women to attend events, according to 75.7% of respondents.
- 76.9% of respondents say they need most need support in leadership development.
- 55.3% feel time is a factor when having meaningful mentorship in their companies.
- Having a supportive network is the reason why women need mentors at every stage of their careers, according to 84.6% of respondents.
- 92.3% of respondents agree that flexible work arrangements provide the most support for working mothers.