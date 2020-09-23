JPMorgan Chase puts global media account up for review

Campaign has learned that JPMorgan Chase is putting its global media planning and buying account up for review.

The review, which is being supported by MediaLink, covers the financial services giant’s offline media buying account in the U.S., Northern Europe and Asia. US incumbent Zenith, which has held the business since 2005, is participating in the pitch.

JPMorgan Chase, MediaLink and Zenith parent Publicis Groupe declined to comment.

The offline media account is worth $218 million, according to COMvergence. JPMorgan handles its $200 million digital account media in-house. The brand launched its internal media agency Inner Circle in 2015, which began with a focus on creative but has since expanded to all areas of marketing.

The review starts five months after JPMorgan Chase promoted Tracy-Ann Lim as chief media officer in April. Previously an executive director of media at the brand, Lim streamlined the brand’s paid media strategy.

JPMorgan Chase also named Leslie Gillin chief marketing officer in January, succeeding Kristin Lemkau.