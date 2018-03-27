chase

JPMorgan Chase puts global media account up for review
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

The offline media account is worth $218 million, according to COMvergence, while the financial services giant handles its $200 million digital account media in-house.

WE Communications merges with Avian Media
Mar 27, 2018
Faaez Samadi

WE Communications merges with Avian Media

Move sees WE significantly boost its India presence.

HSBC China promotes new head of marketing
Mar 28, 2011
Benjamin Li

HSBC China promotes new head of marketing

SHANGHAI - HSBC China has promoted its marketing veteran Janet Pang to head of marketing.

