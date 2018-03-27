Search
JPMorgan Chase puts global media account up for review
The offline media account is worth $218 million, according to COMvergence, while the financial services giant handles its $200 million digital account media in-house.
Mar 27, 2018
WE Communications merges with Avian Media
Move sees WE significantly boost its India presence.
Mar 28, 2011
HSBC China promotes new head of marketing
SHANGHAI - HSBC China has promoted its marketing veteran Janet Pang to head of marketing.
