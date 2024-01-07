Jonathan Heit replaces Scott Allison as Allison global CEO
The agency has also formed a new global board with co-founder Andy Hardie-Brown becoming vice chairman with a focus on strategic growth initiatives, and business in Asia-Pacific.
