Jonathan Heit replaces Scott Allison as Allison global CEO

Allison has named global chief operating officer and cofounder Jonathan Heit as global CEO, effective January 4.

Allison cofounder, global chairman and CEO Scott Allison will become chairman and will continue to assist with select new business prospects, media and presentation training, and mergers and acquisitions in Europe. He will also maintain his current client-facing role.

Meanwhile, cofounder Andy Hardie-Brown will become vice chairman and will focus on strategic growth initiatives, and business in Asia-Pacific, including mergers and acquisitions, and key revenue-generative talent acquisition.

Heit, who has been with the agency since its inception in 2001, said that building the firm has been one of the “great joys” of his life.

“I look at the relationships we have built, the careers we have launched and the work that has been done,” he said. “It is that balance of leaning into the incredible legacy but also recognizing that this industry changes too quickly. I want to make sure we continue to build on Scott’s legacy and all that he has done.”

CFO Julia Farrell will take on the added role of global chief operating officer, Heit’s previous position

The agency, this month, has also formed a new global board, comprised of a roster of veteran leadership and other leaders who have led various practices, held senior executive positions or served as partners for more than a decade.

Helming the board are Allison and Hardie-Brown, with board members Heit; Farrell; chief growth officer and global client service officer Matthew Della Croce; global CEO of marketing innovation Cathy Planchard; North American CEO Anne Colaiacovo; North American COO Tom Smith; president of the global consumer group Lisa Rosenberg; and general counsel Brian Feldman.

The new board aims to provide opportunities for long-term career growth for partners and senior leaders; and its immediate focus in 2024 will be on identifying new top global talent and delivering innovative technologies and services to clients.

The firm aims to reach $200 million in revenue globally in the next three-to-five years through a mix of acquisitions and organic growth, Heit said. He would not go into detail on acquisition plans.