News Advertising PR
Diana Bradley
21 hours ago

Jonathan Heit replaces Scott Allison as Allison global CEO

The agency has also formed a new global board with co-founder Andy Hardie-Brown becoming vice chairman with a focus on strategic growth initiatives, and business in Asia-Pacific.

Jonathan Heit replaces Scott Allison as Allison global CEO
Allison has named global chief operating officer and cofounder Jonathan Heit as global CEO, effective January 4. 
 
Allison cofounder, global chairman and CEO Scott Allison will become chairman and will continue to assist with select new business prospects, media and presentation training, and mergers and acquisitions in Europe. He will also maintain his current client-facing role.
 
Meanwhile, cofounder Andy Hardie-Brown will become vice chairman and will focus on strategic growth initiatives, and business in Asia-Pacific, including mergers and acquisitions, and key revenue-generative talent acquisition.
 
Heit, who has been with the agency since its inception in 2001, said that building the firm has been one of the “great joys” of his life.
 
“I look at the relationships we have built, the careers we have launched and the work that has been done,” he said. “It is that balance of leaning into the incredible legacy but also recognizing that this industry changes too quickly. I want to make sure we continue to build on Scott’s legacy and all that he has done.”
 
CFO Julia Farrell will take on the added role of global chief operating officer, Heit’s previous position
 
The agency, this month, has also formed a new global board, comprised of a roster of veteran leadership and other leaders who have led various practices, held senior executive positions or served as partners for more than a decade.
 
Helming the board are Allison and Hardie-Brown, with board members Heit; Farrell; chief growth officer and global client service officer Matthew Della Croce; global CEO of marketing innovation Cathy Planchard; North American CEO Anne Colaiacovo; North American COO Tom Smith; president of the global consumer group Lisa Rosenberg; and general counsel Brian Feldman.
 
The new board aims to provide opportunities for long-term career growth for partners and senior leaders; and its immediate focus in 2024 will be on identifying new top global talent and delivering innovative technologies and services to clients.
 
Allison, which is part of the Stagwell holding company, rebranded from Allison+Partners in September. The firm posted 18% revenue growth in 2022 globally to $95.8 million, including 18% growth in the U.S. to $77.5 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.
 
The firm aims to reach $200 million in revenue globally in the next three-to-five years through a mix of acquisitions and organic growth, Heit said. He would not go into detail on acquisition plans. 
 
Last year, Scott Allison was inducted into PRWeek's Hall of Fame.
Source:
PRWeek
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

2 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

3 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

4 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

5 Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

6 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

7 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

8 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

9 Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

Happy holidays! See you in 2024

10 Happy holidays! See you in 2024

Related Articles

Allison+Partners enters Korea
Oct 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Allison+Partners enters Korea

Allison PR vows not to work with fossil fuel industry
Oct 2, 2023
Ewan Larkin

Allison PR vows not to work with fossil fuel industry

Hyper-engaged Asian consumers key to driving sales
Nov 17, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Hyper-engaged Asian consumers key to driving sales

Just Published

Stretching limits, sculpting success: Lululemon's rise from controversies to cult status
4 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Stretching limits, sculpting success: Lululemon's ...

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: No stranger to PR stumbles, Lululemon's founder and former CEO Chip Wilson has once again created a firestorm. But amidst the verbal battleground and economic woes, how does the athleisure giant keep its cool and become a blueprint for customer loyalty?

As travel booms, here's how agencies can take flight by harnessing data
5 hours ago
Aleetza Senn

As travel booms, here's how agencies can take ...

After surviving the throes of a pandemic and missing out on exploring the world, the APAC region's potential for travel advertising is only on the rise. But the details of succesful marketing lie in the data and its ability to unlock customers' needs, opines Sparkline’s Aleetza Senn.

Moves and win roundup: Week of January 8, 2024
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Moves and win roundup: Week of January 8, 2024

New year, new appointments and pitch wins: Updates from Ogilvy, Hill & Knowlton, BMW, Mountains and more.

New year, new goals: APAC's most popular resolutions for 2024
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New year, new goals: APAC's most popular resolutions...

Marketers are in for a year of driving savings, promoting travel, bolstering entertainment, and, interestingly, promoting meat in 2024.