Advertising Marketing Analysis News
Fayola Douglas
1 day ago

John Hegarty: The future of talent is about fluidity

Freelance talent finder Genie hopes to aid the creation of a diverse workforce.

Hegarty: feels diversity of talent is a fundamental part of creativity (Getty)
Hegarty: feels diversity of talent is a fundamental part of creativity (Getty)

Sir John Hegarty, the former worldwide creative director and co-founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, feels agency brands need to develop a strong sense of culture to attract a more fluid workforce.

Coming from working-class roots, he also highlighted that diversity is a fundamental part of creativity and imperative to any agency's success.

Hegarty told Campaign that as more agencies lean into a hybrid approach to staffing, flexing up numbers with freelancers to accommodate larger projects, it will become even more important for there to be a distinguishable agency culture.

"I think the future is going to be about fluidity. People say to me, 'Well, does that mean agency brands don't matter anymore?' Far from it. Actually, the need to have a very very strong culture is ever more important in this fluid world. This is because people who are freelance will think 'I only want to work with the people who respect the way I work, my thinking, the way I present, the way I do things.' You will still have a relationship, but it will be a much more fluid relationship.

"So when people say it's the end of agency culture, it's not. In fact, if anything, it increases the need for that culture to be ever more strong, powerful and defined."

Think of an agency like a club

Hegarty stands by the analogy used in his book Hegarty on Advertising (published circa 2011) that agencies need to be thought of as clubs.

"Think of an agency like a club, where you have a core membership, a core team who run it, and then members come and go as they so wish. The members engage with it, you have a relationship with it, that's the important thing. And I think this is what Genie does, It develops a relationship for creative talents and clients so that they know who to work with and how to get the right kind of people."

Speaking to Campaign to publicise updates to tech-based freelance matchmaking service Genie, which he is chair of and an investor in, Hegarty talked about the platform's speed and efficacy.

"As we always say, there are three things that mankind's been obsessed with since the beginning of time. One, predicting the future, to know what's going to happen tomorrow. The other two are speed and access. Speed and access are what Genie delivers for a client. In a competitive world, I want better people and I want them faster, and I want them better for me."

Following rapid growth in 2021 Genie today (11 January) announced the next stage of its growth with the launch of Genie.os, a new talent management system that will further facilitate access to a pool of talent across the creative spectrum.

Genie.os follows its flagship pay-as-you-go automated talent agent, with the addition of offering companies full oversight and control of managing their freelance talent through a subscription pricing model and a live data dashboard. There will be a flat monthly fee for Genie usage, with tiers based on total freelancer spend.

In 2021, Genie made over 13,000 matches that it claims saved hiring companies over 6,500 hours of resources when hiring freelance talent, across searching, booking, handling paperwork and more. Production and social talent have now also been added to the platform. Genie.os is currently being used by Saatchi & Saatchi (Publicis Groupe), Virtue (Vice), 72 & Sunny and Berghaus.

Diverse talent pool

Hegarty feels that diversity is crucially important to any agency, as having a diverse range of people brings richness, experience and different visions. Leaning into the belief that diversity is a fundamental part of creativity, Genie tracks the diversity of its network.

Nick Grime, co-founder of Genie, said: "One thing that we say to a lot of our clients is if you're building a hybrid workforce now, or you're on your way there, that could mean 25% to 30% of your workforces are freelance, so you can't sweep that part of your workforce under the carpet and not understand the makeup of it.

"Genie as a platform tracks all that data. So as businesses build their freelance network through Genie, we can surface all that diversity data for them, because it's a business imperative that they have a diverse workforce and their freelance part of that workforce is critical and important to them."

Genie captures diversity of the talent pool in various areas, including age, gender (where it equates 37% of its talent pool are female), ethnicity (where it finds 20% identify as non-white), LGBTQI+ (16% of its talent pool identify as such), disability and education (where it found 65% of its talent pool are state-educated). This, Genie said, gives the platform tangible, actionable insight.

Hegarty added: "This is not about ticking a box. I always went out and tried to find the best talent I could possibly find. I've found that lots of interesting kids were coming to me from all over the place who didn't understand the way advertising worked, but I didn't want them to. They brought different thinking, different ways of appealing to audiences and they had a relationship with a different social set.

"I remember taking a creative team out that I was hiring for some lunch together in the early 80s. They didn't know how to read a menu. I gave them the menu, it was the Soho Brasserie, I'll never forget it, and they looked at each other, looked at me and said, 'How do we do this?' They'd never been into a restaurant. I thought it was great, it brought a fantastic perspective."

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

3 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

4 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

5 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

6 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

8 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

9 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

10 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Related Articles

John Hegarty invests in freelance matchmaking service Genie
Advertising
Apr 14, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones

John Hegarty invests in freelance matchmaking ...

Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you
Advertising
Aug 5, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you

The war for talent versus procurement of design
Analysis
Nov 4, 2021
Tom Gilbert

The war for talent versus procurement of design

Market revival brings talent turmoil to adland
Advertising
Nov 11, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Market revival brings talent turmoil to adland

Just Published

Creative Minds: Naomi Wei is motivated by meaning
Analysis
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Naomi Wei is motivated by meaning

The copywriter at DDB Shanghai answers 11 of our questions. Learn about her childhood plan to exchange jokes for snacks, her social-media guilty pleasure, and her favourite work—by herself and others.

Mattress company offers support for bike-nappers
Advertising
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

Mattress company offers support for bike-nappers

AD NUT's PICK OF THE WEEK: For delivery drivers who want to steal some shuteye during their hectic days, mattress seller RU9 and Happiness Saigon came up with a supportive upgrade.

Tmall urges city dwellers to outfit themselves for the slopes
Advertising
8 hours ago
Ad Nut

Tmall urges city dwellers to outfit themselves for ...

A campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai issues a snowy call to the wild for China's urban denizens.

Political disinformation among APAC's media-responsibility challenges: Mediabrands
Advertising
9 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Political disinformation among APAC's media-responsi...

Global clients want help navigating brand-safety and media-responsibility issues in APAC. But establishing standards is complex in a region with vast cultural and digital diversity. Mediabrands' Harrison Boys discusses his plans to tackle the nuances of the region.