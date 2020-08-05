john hegarty

Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you
Aug 5, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you

A new VR initiative by BBH gives creatives access to advice and general wisdom from the ad legend.

Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'
Dec 5, 2016
Kate Magee

Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'

By worshipping at the altar of youth, adland will struggle to move forward. Other creative industries do not have this problem, Sir John Hegarty tells Campaign.

R.I.P. Big Data (2001-2014)
Jul 7, 2014
Rick Liebling

R.I.P. Big Data (2001-2014)

The term 'Big Data', like many terms glommed onto by marketers, has jumped the shark.

Cannes 2012: Dan Wieden and John Hegarty on making the work better
Jun 25, 2012
Emily Tan

Cannes 2012: Dan Wieden and John Hegarty on making the work better

CANNES – Thirty years ago, on April 1, two maverick agencies, BBH and Wieden+Kennedy, were born on different continents with striking similarities beyond the twin birth dates.

John Hegarty to receive inaugural Cannes honour
May 24, 2011
Staff Reporters

John Hegarty to receive inaugural Cannes honour

GLOBAL - Sir John Hegarty, BBH founder and worldwide creative director, will receive the first-ever Lion of St Mark award at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The new award celebrates and honours “a long and outstanding contribution to creativity in communications,” organisers said.

