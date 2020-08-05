john hegarty
Sir John Hegarty would like to see you. Yes, you
A new VR initiative by BBH gives creatives access to advice and general wisdom from the ad legend.
Hegarty: 'Adland overly worships at the altar of youth'
By worshipping at the altar of youth, adland will struggle to move forward. Other creative industries do not have this problem, Sir John Hegarty tells Campaign.
R.I.P. Big Data (2001-2014)
The term 'Big Data', like many terms glommed onto by marketers, has jumped the shark.
Cannes 2012: Dan Wieden and John Hegarty on making the work better
CANNES – Thirty years ago, on April 1, two maverick agencies, BBH and Wieden+Kennedy, were born on different continents with striking similarities beyond the twin birth dates.
John Hegarty to receive inaugural Cannes honour
GLOBAL - Sir John Hegarty, BBH founder and worldwide creative director, will receive the first-ever Lion of St Mark award at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The new award celebrates and honours “a long and outstanding contribution to creativity in communications,” organisers said.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins