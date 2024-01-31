News Media
Ben Bold
1 day ago

IPG's Kinesso appoints chief operations officer for UK and Ireland

Joining the executive leadership team for the UK and Ireland, Diana Erskine will report to Chloe Hawking, chief executive of the UK and Ireland and president of EMEA.

IPG's Kinesso appoints chief operations officer for UK and Ireland

Kinesso has appointed Diana Erskine chief operations officer UK and Ireland for the recently merged company's business.

Joining the executive leadership team for UK and Ireland, Erskine will report to Chloe Hawking, chief executive, UK and Ireland and president EMEA. She will also work alongside Stuart Lunn, group managing director, and Seun Odeneye, managing director for media.

The new role sees Erskine become responsible for operations and achieving business and growth targets in the next three years. The agency "uses algorithmic and AI tech to enable the UK's largest skilled digital marketing team to deliver unique customer experiences online" and Erskine will ensure the business is "operationally organised to scale".

She joins the IPG Mediabrands performance marketing agency from And Digital, where she was chief of hub operations and instrumental in its commercial and operational functions, helping achieve growth and launch three UK offices. Before that, she worked at Dept Agency as commercial director, and at Reading Room for a decade, including as managing director.

Kinesso was formed last September from the merger of IPG's Reprise, Matterkind and Kinesso into a single P&L. Hawking, former Reprise Digital UK chief executive, was made UK and Ireland chief, overseeing a staff of 750 in London, Leeds and Dublin before also becoming president EMEA. Other leadership appointments included Lunn, previously managing partner at Open Partners, and Odeneye, former Matterkind managing director.

Hawking said: "As a tech-driven performance agency with 700 people across four locations, operational excellence is at the core of our success and it is brilliant to have Di on board leading us into the future. Diana brings a wealth of experience and a strategic and transformative skillset to enable us to build on our momentum."

Erskine said: "This move is hugely exciting to me as I move into a slightly different flavour of digital business at an increased scale. Most uniquely, this is the opportunity to build in operational excellence and teams from the ground up at the start of a new business journey."

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

1 Unilever to make layoffs in Singapore, realign marketing roles around Asia

'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

2 'Pseudoscientific marketing' or a bold innovation in quantum science? Guerlain's new luxury skincare offering sparks controversy

Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

3 Jeremy Allen White Calvin Klein ad sparks complaints over objectification

Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

4 Publicis Groupe acquires AKA Asia

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

5 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

6 Google unveils its first AI-powered search ad features

B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

7 B Lab initiates formal investigation into Havas' B Corp status amid Shell controversy

WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

8 WPP takes $158.3 million restructure hit, doubles down on tech

Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

9 Netflix media agency review underway for Southeast Asia

Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

10 Anish Daryani rebrands M&C Saatchi Indonesia to Moonfolks

Related Articles

IPG Mediabrands merges Kinesso, Reprise and Matterkind
Sep 22, 2023
Jessica Heygate

IPG Mediabrands merges Kinesso, Reprise and Matterkind

IPG rolls out new martech company Kinesso in Asia
Nov 1, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

IPG rolls out new martech company Kinesso in Asia

New Zealand's Attivo Group acquires IPG agencies Deutsch New York and Hill Holiday
Jan 4, 2024
Bailey Calfee

New Zealand's Attivo Group acquires IPG agencies ...

Just Published

Spotify campaign calls out Apple for ‘outrageous’ anti-competitive practices
5 hours ago
Charlotte Rawlings

Spotify campaign calls out Apple for ‘outrageous’ ...

Apple’s restrictions mean developers such as Spotify cannot easily promote deals and promotions on their apps.

Culturally relevant brands with toxic cultures set themselves up for failure
5 hours ago
Ash Phillips

Culturally relevant brands with toxic cultures set ...

For brands to maintain cultural relevance, they must also place equal importance on internal values.

Disney reaches agreement to sell 60% in India unit to Viacom18
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Disney reaches agreement to sell 60% in India unit ...

Expected to close by February-end, the evaluation of the deal is significantly lower than Disney's 2019 acquisition value.

40 Under 40 2023: Earl Guico, Elesi Studios
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Earl Guico, Elesi Studios

Under the stewardship of Guico, Elesi Studios has carved a niche for itself as a first-of-its-kind tech-led, digital-first production house in the Philippines.