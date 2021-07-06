Marketing Analysis News
Alison Weissbrot
2 days ago

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Carla Piñyero Sublett talks about her vision for IBM as it spins off its infrastructure services business.

Carla Piñeyro Sublett
Carla Piñeyro Sublett

Carla Piñyero Sublett feels as though she has been preparing for her new job for 20 years.

The IBM SVP, chief marketing officer, who joined in February, has led marketing at some of the world’s largest B2B tech organizations, including 15 years at Dell, three years at cloud provider Rackspace and two years at National Instruments.

As IBM gets ready to spin off its IT services business, Kyndryl, Piñeyro Sublett sees a massive opportunity for the technology giant to be “super clear” about its new singular focus on multi-cloud services and AI.

She also plans to tell that story differently than B2B tech marketers have in the past.

“B2B tech marketing is due a disruption,” she said. “Everybody is running the same plays. Everyone is flooding the same channels, which is not really adding value to customers or decision makers.”

Piñeyro Sublett wants IBM to break the cycle of targeted, account-based marketing B2B companies have over relied on to uncover rich stories that already exist within the organization. IBM has won multiple Nobel prizes, for example, and invented technologies including the first PC, Lasik, the barcode and the ATM machine.

She also wants to get the word out about the important role IBM played during the pandemic, including partnering with CVS to answer millions of calls about COVID-19 vaccinations, and creating the Excelsior digital health pass that allows people to conveniently access their vaccination status, and helped New York City reopen.

IBM plans to go to market with a fully integrated campaign showcasing some of these stories immediately after the Kyndryl spin-off.

“Since the advent of ad tech, B2B marketers have lost their way,” Piñyero Sublett said. “We forgot that our No. 1 responsibility is to create relationships and add value. That's not going to happen by peppering LinkedIn inboxes, chasing with banner ads or flooding emails. I want to create more of a pull than a push by educating and inspiring customers through rich storytelling.”

The need for storytelling in B2B marketing is even more crucial after COVID, which has impacted how people like to consume information, she added. “The days of white papers and longform emails might be over. Folks are looking for rich videos with more substance, where they can actually learn something.”

In addition to more branding and storytelling campaigns (IBM has longstanding relationships with Ogilvy and its holding company WPP, which it plans to continue), Piñeyro Sublett also wants to make IBM’s owned channels more engaging. She envisions IBM’s website, for example, looking more like Netflix, with the ability to scroll through libraries of content, than a typical B2B website.

E-commerce will also play a big role in IBM’s future, as businesses shift to buying both hardware and software online. “I envision us becoming much easier to purchase from digitally,” Piñeyro Sublett said.

To pull off these bold ideas, Piñeyro Sublett has begun to reorganize IBM’s marketing department, which was “functioning like 40 separate marketing organizations” when she first started.

“We were aligned to our own org structures vs. what we are trying to do in the marketplace,” she said. “I am moving towards a model where we organize as one organization and align on what we want to achieve as a business first before creating campaigns. That's a big shift for IBM.”

As a diverse leader at IBM and in marketing, building and investing in diverse teams is important to Piñyero Sublett personally, not just in the work IBM creates, but also in the vendors and suppliers the organization chooses to work with. IBM holds its agencies to its own diversity standards.

At IBM, which will reopen its U.S. offices on Sept. 7, people in the marketing organization “really want to get back together,” Piñyero Sublett said. “That being said, we are able to work virtually,” she added. “So we are enabling people with quite a bit of choice and flexibility in how they want to work.”

Doing so tactically, however, will require “intention” about when people need to come together and which employees need an office environment.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

2 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

6 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

7 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

8 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

9 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

10 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Related Articles

A flightplan for B2B marketers to emerge from crisis
Marketing
Jul 23, 2020
Dominic Walters

A flightplan for B2B marketers to emerge from crisis

How to unlock B2B marketing ROI through connected experiences
Digital
Oct 26, 2020
Yasmine Mansour

How to unlock B2B marketing ROI through connected ...

Campaign Crash Course: How to create an effective B2B strategy
News
Apr 23, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to create an effective ...

DAN's Merkle melds five agencies to create global B2B group, eyes $120 billion market
News
Sep 2, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

DAN's Merkle melds five agencies to create global ...

Just Published

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand campaign on TikTok's Jump
Advertising
1 hour ago
Rob McKinlay

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand ...

The campaign enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click, and to shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app.

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency partnerships
Advertising
1 hour ago
Sara Nelson

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency ...

New York-based Virginie Douin, who begins her role immediately, joins as partner.

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner
Digital
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner

The Interpublic Group firm said it is helping the platform better understand its members.

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer
Advertising
1 hour ago
Mariah Cooper

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer

Adyen vet Eric Jacobs will report to CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, who pledged to hire more BIPOC candidates by June.