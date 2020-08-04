b2b

Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign
Aug 4, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Snapchat launches first global B2B campaign

‘Meet the Snapchat’ generation runs in Australia, Canada and the US from today, followed by Europe and MENA later this month.

A flightplan for B2B marketers to emerge from crisis
Jul 23, 2020
Dominic Walters

A flightplan for B2B marketers to emerge from crisis

The VP of marketing communications and strategy at Inmarsat Aviation argues that B2B marketers need to be agile, integrated, and a bit brave about spending when and where it makes sense to do so.

B2B marketing shouldn’t be safe and predictable: Shutterstock CMO
Oct 4, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

B2B marketing shouldn’t be safe and predictable: Shutterstock CMO

Global CMO Lou Weiss on the why creativity shouldn’t be lost on B2B marketers.

Are you leaving your channel partners behind?
Feb 4, 2019
Yasmine Mansour

Are you leaving your channel partners behind?

Your channel partners are struggling with disruption too. To help them, start by forgetting about traditional channel management.

APAC B2B marketers know their e-commerce goals, aren't there yet
Sep 6, 2018
Matthew Miller

APAC B2B marketers know their e-commerce goals, aren't there yet

B2B marketers know the importance of fully fleshed-out e-commerce capabilities, but they still need to invest to get there, according to new research by eConsultancy in partnership with Magento.

Kimberly-Clark's colourful B2B ad uses B2C tricks
Jan 3, 2018
Ad Nut

Kimberly-Clark's colourful B2B ad uses B2C tricks

Geometry Global brings sporting goods-style drama to a sterile garment ad.

