HSBC signs Virat Kohli as brand influencer

HSBC has announced the appointment of Virat Kohli as brand ambassador. Kohli will be part of a brand campaign through which HSBC aims to spread the bank's value proposition.



Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India, said, “We’re thrilled to have Virat Kohli as our Brand Influencer and see him as a perfect fit for our values of taking responsibility, collaborating, and succeeding together as a team as well as getting things done. Virat Kohli is a symbol of an ambitious India that is striving forward, going global and leaving its indelible mark on the global stage across various fields. We’re keen to partner the country in its upward trajectory of growth and our association with Virat Kohli will provide a significant impetus to this journey. Virat’s appeal and pursuit of excellence is aligned to our growth ambitions in India. This is the start of a new and exciting chapter as we look to reinforce our commitment towards growth and being the preferred international financial partner for our clients.”



Sandeep Batra, head - wealth and personal banking, HSBC India, said, “Cricket is a unifying force and strikes an emotional chord with the Indian diaspora across the world. Our endeavour to support the aspirations of the international minded Indians will be boosted by our association with Virat Kohli. Whether on or off the field Kohli personifies discipline and commitment to his craft, ideals that resonate with us at HSBC India.”